Anthony Richardson rolled up to a pickup basketball game and dunked on fools

Anthony Richardson wrecked the grading scale at the NFL scouting combine, and he’s coming to destroy your rec league too. James Boyd of The Athletic went for a pickup game in Indianapolis, and was stunned that the Colts’ rookie QB was there — and then got embarrassed by him.

Pulled up for a hoop session today and apparently #Colts rookie QB Anthony Richardson had the same idea. No stopping him in transition!



Lol I matched up with him a couple times, once on a fast break. I stopped and shot the 3 because I know he would’ve Lebron-ed my layup! pic.twitter.com/5NwzZqpeHb — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) July 11, 2023

Zero shade from me. I would have absolutely done the same thing and made the business decision not to get obliterated by Richardson. Hey, the dude is 6’4, 245 pounds. He’s an absolute beast, and when you’ve got these kind of ups to dunk in transition like it’s nothing then no thanks, I don’t want to be put on a poster.

Now we need the true NFL/basketball crossover event we need: Anthony Richardson vs. Myles Garrett.

Garrett is definitely stronger in the paint, but Richardson is quicker. They’re also the same height, so this could be a banger of a 1v1 if they ever stepped on the court together. We need this to happen.