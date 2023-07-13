Damar Hamlin presenting the Bills training staff with an ESPY is a must-watch

The most emotional moment of the 2023 ESPY Awards on Wednesday night belongs to Damar Hamlin, who fought back tears and had to gather himself to choke out the words that the Buffalo Bills’ training staff were winning the Pat Tillman Award for Service.

In January the Bills’ staff were the first on the field when Hamlin went into cardiac arrest following a tackle, which resulted in commotio cordis — an extremely rare condition where a blow to the chest at a specific moment in the heart’s cycle can cause it to stop.

The quick thinking and coordination of the Bills’ staff, along with the Bengals and numerous others ensured that Hamlin was stabilized in those critical moments until medical personnel were able to transport him to the hospital. Thanks to their training and actions, Hamlin did not suffer any permanent damage from the incident, which could have resulted in severe neurological impairment, and even death.

Speaking at the ESPYS, Bills’ head athletic trainer Nate Breske spoke of the importance of CPR training, and the need for more people to get certified.

“This story is about a lot for things, but to us it’s about raising awareness of cardiac events, which happen every day, in so many different places. Please, support funding for AED [Automated External Defibrillator] and CPR training, especially in underserved communities. As well as the need for athletic trainers in youth sports. If there’s one thing you take away from this tonight: Learn CPR and how to use an AED, because they save lives. Set a goal for yourself. Do it this summer before football season. You don’t have to be perfect. We always say, ‘doing something is better than doing nothing.’”

It is critical that more people get trained in CPR and the use of AEDs. Classes are available all over the country for a nominal fee, and a location near you can be found on the Red Cross website.

Thank you again to everyone who helped save a life on that football field in January, and for reminding us that we should all dedicate a small part of our lives to service should the need arise. Take a class, because it might save a life.