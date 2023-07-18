Andy Reid has different reading material at the beach than you do

If you bump into Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid during the offseason, odds are low that the head coach will have his eyes trained on the latest crime thriller, the newest sci-fi series, or even a magazine.

Instead, he’ll have his eyes on a playbook.

The Chiefs are one of the first teams reporting to training camp, and both Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes met with the media on Tuesday. During his session in front of the microphones, Reid talked about how he spends his time off.

“Some people read novels, I look at plays.”

Andy Reid on how he spends his time off before training camp:



"Some people read novels. I look at plays."#ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/QJICa0GZvK — Marleah Campbell (@MarleahKCTV5) July 18, 2023

As for his quarterback, Mahomes rolled into training camp light, and when asked about golf clubs, he retorted “I’m not playing golf for a while:”

All business heading to training camp for Patrick Mahomes.



“I’m not playing golf for a while.” pic.twitter.com/a64i2eWwNC — PJ Green (@PJGreenTV) July 18, 2023

Mahomes also talked about the right ankle injury he suffered during the playoffs, which he aggravated during the Super Bowl. The QB reported that the ankle felt “great,” and that he gained more confidence during OTAs earlier in the offseason.

Mahomes said his ankle feels great.



He got his confidence back in his ankle during OTAs.



“Not running a lot but definitely gonna test doing these half gassers.”#Chiefs — PJ Green (@PJGreenTV) July 18, 2023

As for his expectations for the year, they remain high.

#Chiefs Mahomes:



“I’m always confident that we have a chance to get to the Super Bowl but that’s not easy.” — PJ Green (@PJGreenTV) July 18, 2023

Kansas City’s first preseason game is on August 13, when they take on the New Orleans Saints. The Chiefs open the regular season in the traditional Thursday-night opener, as the defending Super Bowl champions welcome Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions.

That’s when we will get our first look at everything Reid was reading this offseason.