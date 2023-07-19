The Seahawks launched their throwbacks with an ENTIRE 90s INSPIRED WEBSITE

It’s hilariously ludicrous how much the NFL will hype any announcement, and I absolutely love it. On Wednesday the Seahawks finally showed off their throwback uniforms, before going so far above and beyond it’s incredible.

It’s the 90s. It’s now. It’s commemorative. It’s current. The Throwback uniforms are finally here.



https://t.co/r1W2WVDyDe pic.twitter.com/RLVBg1sm21 — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) July 19, 2023

Obviously the Seahawks’ throwbacks are one of the best uniforms in the entire NFL. I understand why there was a move to modernize, but damn it’s good to see them back. Now, it’s not just this 90s video that Seattle dropped — they did so much more.

AN ENTIRE 90s DIAL-UP INSPIRED WEBSITE

Clicking on the site, or visiting ThrowbackSeahawks.com will take you to a landing page complete with an old AOL-inspired dial up. If you don’t want to wait you can click and let the world you’re rich enough to have BROADBAND.

From there you can check out the entire site as if it was made in 1997 — and it was obviously created by people who have a deep love for the old era of internet that us olds grew up with.

The website text dead middle with giant overhanging background

An ad for Internet Explorer

Everything in Verdana font

The randomly broken banner ad

A beeper for some reason, because why not?

Nostalgia is a very powerful thing, and the Seahawks knocked it out of the park here. I absolutely love how dumb and wonderful this is.