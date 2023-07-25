The San Francisco 49ers get some welcome news on the Brock Purdy front

On the cusp of training camp, the San Francisco 49ers got some welcome news regarding the status of second-year quarterback Brock Purdy.

He has been cleared to practice following his elbow injury, and will not start the season on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list.

San Francisco general manager John Lynch along with head coach Kyle Shanahan shared the news at a press conference on Tuesday.

“The great news is Brock has worked his tail off and he’s ready to go.”

According to Shanahan, the quarterback will throw “two out of every three days initially.” In addition, Shanahan reported that Purdy will “take the first rep the days he’s out there.”

Purdy took over as the team’s starting quarterback following injuries to Trey Lance, and then Jimmy Garoppolo. He was pressed into action in a Week 13 game against the Miami Dolphins, and completed 25 of 37 passes for 210 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a San Francisco win.

His first NFL action came earlier in the year, in mop-up duty at the end of a blowout loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. When Purdy completed a pass in that game he made NFL history, becoming the first “Mr. Irrelevant” to complete a pass in a regular season game.

The 49ers finished the season with five-straight wins with Purdy as the starter, and won a pair of playoff games with Purdy at the helm. San Francisco advanced to the NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles, but a sack early in the game resulted in a UCL injury in his throwing elbow, and he underwent surgery this offseason for the injury.

In the offseason San Francisco added Sam Darnold to the quarterback room. and Lance has recovered from his own right ankle injury. But with Purdy cleared to return, all signs are pointing to the second-year passer getting the nod for the 49ers.