Aaron Rodgers takes a pay cut

Aaron Rodgers has a new team.

He also has a new contract, complete with a pay cut.

After spending his entire NFL career with the Green Bay Packers, Rodgers was traded to the New York Jets this past offseason after a protracted period of negotiations. However, there was a problem looming in his — and the Jets’ — future. Under the terms of his contract with the Packers, Rodgers was due for a massive payday next season.

A payday in excess of $100 million.

However, Rodgers and the Jets came to terms on a new deal on Wednesday, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. Under this new contract, Rodgers is signed with the Jets for two seasons for a guaranteed $75 million:

The #Jets signed four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers to a new two-year, $75 million guaranteed contract through the 2024 season, per NFL salary data.



Rodgers had nearly $110M guaranteed remaining on his old deal in GB. He’s taking less for a shot at a ring (or two) in New York. pic.twitter.com/FI6rmtgmAO — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 26, 2023

It is, technically, a pay cut.

The move certainly makes sense from New York’s perspective, getting out from under a year which would see his base salary balloon to $107.55 million, encompassing over 40% of the team’s cap space.

In a way it might also make sense for Rodgers. According to more reporting from Pelissero, the new two-year deal comes with both a no-tag clause, as well as a no-trade clause.

But beyond that, there is reason to believe in the Jets this season. Yes, the AFC East — and the AFC writ large — is talented, and deep. But the Jets are a young and talented team as well, and were in the playoff mix until the end of the season while getting, let’s just say “subpar” production from the quarterback position.

Now with Rodgers in the fold there is reason to believe the Jets could make a run.

Or two.