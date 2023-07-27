Joe Burrow injury: Bengals star goes down on non-contact play, carted off during training camp

The Cincinnati Bengals, and their fans, are hoping for good news on Thursday after receiving a bit of a scare. During Thursday’s training camp practice, quarterback Joe Burrow pulled up on a play after moving out of the pocket, and seemed to favor his right leg before going to the turf.

After medical staff checked on the Cincinnati passer, he was carted off the field.

You can see video of the play, as well as him being carted off the field, here:

Perhaps the most concerning element of this injury is that it happens in a non-contact fashion, with Burrow rolling out to his right after escaping from a collapsing pocket.

After practice ended, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor confirmed that it was a calf injury for Burrow and that they’ll know information soon.

The Bengals are hoping to make another trip to the Super Bowl after falling short in the AFC Championship game a season ago. To make that kind of run, they’ll need a healthy Burrow in the fold.

Taylor specifically told reporters that it was a calf strain, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. However, his timeframe is still unknown.

Hopefully Burrow and the Bengals get some good news in the days ahead.