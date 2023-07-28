Deuce Vaughn looks like untackleable toddler at Cowboys training camp

If you haven’t heard, Cowboys rookie RB Deuce Vaughn is small.

And not just small, Deuce Vaughn is tiny.

He’s officially listed by the Cowboys at 5’6 and 176 pounds, about the same size as your average NFL podcaster. But, Vaughn makes up for that lack of size with speed and agility that would bring the biggest defenders to their knees.

Vaughn has been getting reps at Cowboys training camp, and the size difference between him and the other players on the field is ... stark, to say the least.

It looks like someone brought their child out to get a few reps with the team.

Deuce Vaughn running through the defense and nobody can touch him because they literally can’t see him he just runs between their legs. This video looks like it’s been sped up, but that’s really just Deuce running and everyone else looking so much larger.

Y’all know that meme video of Shrek running the dog course?

You know, this one?

That is the only thing that I could think about when watching video of Deuce Vaughn running through the Cowboys defense.

You really can’t take away anything else from the video outside of that. They’re not wearing pads because training camp just started, and players are going half speed. But, Vaughn getting reps could mean good things for his snap count this season in Dallas.