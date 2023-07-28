Bijan Robinson proved the hype is so real on this spectacular route at Falcons camp

The Atlanta Falcons newest running back offensive weapon Bijan Robinson has been making waves to begin the Falcons training camp. He’s been working at both running back and wide receiver, from the slot and outside, and today flashed his route running and concentration ability on a spectacular catch against LB Troy Andersen.

#Falcons Bijan Robinson vs Troy Andersen: Round 2. Bijan with the spectacular play. pic.twitter.com/0bwPCipWsZ — Kevin Knight (@FalcoholicKevin) July 28, 2023

We’re all very focused on the catch, and rightfully so, but look at that route. He runs this sluggo so crisply that it leaves Andersen grasping at air instead of Robinson. Robinson accelerates out the break, but this ball is pretty poorly thrown.

No problem for Robinson, who uses one hand to tip the ball back to himself and comes down with the ball. An insane catch, even though we may or may not know if he was inbounds. And even if he was out of bounds, who cares? Rule of cool decided that it was a touchdown, so it’s a touchdown.

Robinson’s ability to make these catches should come in hand, especially with the Falcons weapons they already have. Drake London, Kyle Pitts and Robinson should make for a very fun and young receiver group who can make any QB’s life easier.

Sundays could get very fun for Falcons fans.