The Rams’ corny training camp shirts got absolutely roasted on social media

The Rams are in kind of a tough spot this year. They’re now on the receiving end of the “F them picks” mentality that GM Les Snead and Sean McVay employed to get them a Super Bowl in 2021, and it looks ROUGH. The defense is starting multiple rookies, very few of them actually drafted on the first two days of the NFL Draft.

With the general vibe around the team being at its’ lowest point in possibly five years, the Rams had to do something to boost the morale of the team and fans that showed up to training camp.

Instead, they did this.

New t-shirts on the sidelines at @RamsNFL 2023 training camp. pic.twitter.com/hUhXKrfkzG — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) July 28, 2023

Oh my God, these might be the worst team made t-shirts I’ve ever seen in my life. The first one is just boring coach speak. “Model the Way,” is something that probably could’ve passed for your local high school slogan rather than the slogan for a PROFESSIONAL FOOTBALL FRANCHISE.

That second one...where do I start?

First, “Mentally and physically tough players who play smart and love to compete” is about 15 words too many to be on a t-shirt. Keep slogans to three words or less for a football shirt. Second, there’s no reason to have these words so close together in this Arial bold ass font. Finally, this reads like those really bad Facebook shirts you see that suggest a lot of things that would get you looked at funny if you wore it out.

Naturally, Twitter roasted the new Rams shirts and it was glorious.

The second shirt is perfect. NFL version of those procedurally generated t-shirts that you used to see on Facebook that were like "YEAH I'm a WELDER and a LIBRA who won't apologize for being DYSLEXIC but we can be friends unless you CRITICIZE MY HYUNDAI."https://t.co/yiMbwwqGl9 — David Roth (@david_j_roth) July 28, 2023

Player created shirts are beautiful because you know instantly that no one with design experience ever got close to the process https://t.co/Vos3rOaVLZ — Arif Hasan, but NFL (@ArifHasanNFL) July 28, 2023

you can't put "and" and "&" in the same sentence come on man https://t.co/ey8l0HUz13 — Xraig (@cdgoldstein) July 28, 2023

I hope the Rams play better than the shirts they designed...but looking at that defense, they might not!