The Packers wished a player happy birthday, and then cut him

Jonathan Garvin woke up to the birthday wish from the Green Bay Packers on Friday. The linebacker was drafted by Green Bay in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Miami, and had played 38 games for the team over the last three years, including one start.

Getting a birthday wish from the official team account must have been a really nice feeling for Garvin. Unfortunately, what came next wasn’t.

Here’s the shot.

And here’s the chaser:

Matt LaFleur says #Packers released Johnathan Garvin. — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) July 28, 2023

Garvin got cut on his birthday. The Packers couldn’t wait until tomorrow to release him?

As anyone has been fired from a job knows, sometimes your next opportunity is an even better one. While it’s crushing for Garvin to be released by the only NFL team he’s ever played for — especially on his birthday — maybe he can latch on somewhere else before training camps are over.