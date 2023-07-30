5 NFL teams who should trade for Jonathan Taylor after Colts superstar RB asks out

Indianapolis Colts star RB Jonathan Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts don’t seem to be seeing eye to eye right now. In light of the recent deals (or lack thereof) for star RBs such as Josh Jacobs and Saquon Barkley, many ballcarriers have publicly voiced their displeasure about the plight of the position, including Taylor.

1. If you’re good enough, they’ll find you.



2. If you work hard enough, you’ll succeed.



…If you succeed…



3. You boost the Organization



…and then…



Doesn’t matter, you’re a RB https://t.co/mG6In1ATGg — Jonathan Taylor (@JayT23) July 17, 2023

This has led to a bit of subliminal shots being thrown at Taylor by Colts owner Jim Irsay and vice versa in hopes of getting Taylor paid. Taylor is coming up on free agency in 2024, and wants to be valued like the top backs in the league. Irsay has been vocal in the opposition to the accusation by backs that the league is conspiring against them, taking to Twitter to voice his displeasure.

NFL Running Back situation- We have negotiated a CBA,that took years of effort and hard work and compromise in good faith by both sides..to say now that a specific Player category wants another negotiation after the fact,is inappropriate. Some Agents are selling ‘bad faith’.. — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) July 26, 2023

On Saturday, Irsay showed up to training camp in his private bus, and after the practice was over Taylor and Irsay spoke, according to reporters on site.

This followed moments later:

Sources: #Colts star RB Jonathan Taylor has formally requested a trade after meeting with owner Jim Irsay. pic.twitter.com/BH7dhZAzUD — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 30, 2023

Now after Taylor’s trade request, news came out that Irsay might not be willing to trade the star back, according to NFL Network’s Albert Breer.

Text from @Colts owner @JimIrsay on Jonathan Taylor’s trade request (as reported by @RapSheet): “We’re not trading Jonathan… end of discussion. Not now and not in October!” — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) July 30, 2023

This could all be elaborate posturing though, so we’re going to give you a few teams who should trade for Taylor. Things to consider in this scenario are that Taylor is going to want a big contract as a top back, and that a team trading for Taylor will have to give up premium capital to take him on (multiple day 2 picks perhaps).

Chicago Bears

The Bears have a lot working for them to build up this franchise for future years. Through 2025, Chicago is in the top three in cap space and should have more picks from the Panthers trade in the 2023 NFL Draft. Schematically, the Bears could be leaning more into a vertical-based ground game with the investments in the offensive line they made this offseason. Adding Taylor gives them another explosive element to the ground game next to Justin Fields, and maximizes the margin for error Fields has in the offense. As explosive as Fields was as a runner, he took a LOT of hits last season. Adding Taylor can take some of those hits away from Fields, while remaining just as explosive.

Los Angeles Rams

If there are any picks to be thrown away in the chase of a title, you know the Rams are going to be involved. As Matthew Stafford ages and Cooper Kupp recovers from injury, it might help the offense a lot more if they can get the ground game going. Adding Taylor to that offense could help Stafford so he doesn’t have to put everything on his back to keep the offense afloat, and Taylor is a much more consistently explosive threat on the ground than Cam Akers. The Rams are also good on the cap, so they can take on a guy like Taylor and pay him the money he asks for.

Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens are in a very interesting spot at the RB position. They spent a high pick on JK Dobbins in 2020, but he’s still on the PUP list and might not be the same back that he was as a rookie. Gus Edwards and Justice Hill are fine backs, but the offense needs an explosive threat on the ground outside of Lamar.

Enter Jonathan Taylor, who can provide another punch of explosiveness to better complement Jackson in that Ravens offense. The only problem here would be the contract. The Ravens don’t have that much space coming up, so any Taylor contract they offer would be potentially well below what he’s going to be asking for. But if Taylor wants a legitimate shot at winning a title, Baltimore can give him a very good choice.

Miami Dolphins

I mean...any time that a disgruntled RB is brought up we have to link them to the Dolphins. Nevermind the lack of cap space even before the impending extensions of QB Tua Tagovailoa, WR Jaylen Waddle and S Jevon Holland, or even the upcoming big payday of EDGE Jaelan Phillips. Think about Jonathan Taylor in that offense.

Enough said.

New England Patriots

The Patriots have been linked to a lot of RBs this offseason, from Ezekiel Elliott to Dalvin Cook. Well, why not swing the big deal for Jonathan Taylor. Current back Rhamondre Stevenson is good, but Taylor is one of the best backs in the league, and with Taylor the Patriots can have an explosive 1-2 punch in the backfield, something the rest of the offense really lacks.

Contract wise, the Patriots have a LOT of cap space, but will have to pay guys like LT Trent Brown, S Kyle Dugger and EDGE Josh Uche as well. Dugger’s deal could be massive, as he’s one of the better safeties in the game. They might have to get creative with the money, but Taylor in New England is a possibility.