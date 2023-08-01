The top 100 NFL players in PPR fantasy football leagues

The do-everything running back might be falling out of favor in the NFL, but they are still king in the world of PPR fantasy. Teams are leaning more and more towards running backs needing to be skilled catchers out of the backfield, even if their overall usage is waning in the modern, big-play NFL.

This year there are a handful of players worthy of top picks in PPR, and all of them carry significant risks. In short: This year is a minefield when it comes to drafting. The key to winning a PPR league this year is going to be balancing your running backs and wide receivers. Heavily used WRs are increasingly becoming staples at the top of PPR drafts, and often don’t carry the same injury risks as players out of the backfield.

So let’s look at the Top 100 and then go through some tips for your draft.

Fantasy Football Top 100 PPR Overall Name Position Team Bye Overall Name Position Team Bye 1 Christian McCaffrey RB SF 9 2 Austin Ekeler RB LAC 5 3 Bijan Robinson RB ATL 11 4 Justin Jefferson WR MIN 13 5 Saquon Barkley RB NYG 13 6 Jonathan Taylor RB IND 11 7 Ja'Marr Chase WR CIN 7 8 Tony Pollard RB DAL 7 9 Travis Kelce TE KC 10 10 Cooper Kupp WR LAR 10 11 Tyreek Hill WR MIA 10 12 Josh Jacobs RB LV 13 13 Nick Chubb RB CLE 5 14 Stefon Diggs WR BUF 13 15 Rhamondre Stevenson RB NE 11 16 Breece Hall RB NYJ 7 17 Derrick Henry RB TEN 16 18 Davante Adams WR LV 13 19 CeeDee Lamb WR DAL 7 20 Mark Andrews TE BAL 13 21 A.J. Brown WR PHI 10 22 Garrett Wilson WR NYJ 7 23 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR DET 9 24 Jaylen Waddle WR MIA 10 25 Travis Etienne Jr. RB JAX 9 26 Najee Harris RB PIT 6 27 Tee Higgins WR CIN 7 28 Aaron Jones RB GB 6 29 Joe Mixon RB CIN 7 30 Chris Olave WR NO 11 31 DeVonta Smith WR PHI 10 32 Keenan Allen WR LAC 5 33 T.J. Hockenson TE MIN 13 34 Patrick Mahomes QB KC 10 35 Jahmyr Gibbs RB DET 9 36 Josh Allen QB BUF 13 37 DK Metcalf WR SEA 5 38 Jalen Hurts QB PHI 10 39 Miles Sanders RB CAR 7 40 Amari Cooper WR CLE 5 41 Deebo Samuel WR SF 9 42 J.K. Dobbins RB BAL 13 43 Kenneth Walker III RB SEA 5 44 Chris Godwin WR TB 5 45 DJ Moore WR CHI 13 46 Alexander Mattison RB MIN 13 47 Cam Akers RB LAR 10 48 Dameon Pierce RB HOU 7 49 James Conner RB ARI 14 50 Calvin Ridley WR JAX 9 51 Rachaad White RB TB 5 52 Drake London WR ATL 11 53 George Kittle TE SF 9 54 Lamar Jackson QB BAL 13 55 Dallas Goedert TE PHI 10 56 Terry McLaurin WR WAS 14 57 Joe Burrow QB CIN 7 58 Jerry Jeudy WR DEN 9 59 Michael Pittman Jr. WR IND 11 60 David Montgomery RB DET 9 61 D'Andre Swift RB PHI 10 62 Tyler Lockett WR SEA 5 63 Mike Williams WR LAC 5 64 Christian Kirk WR JAX 9 65 Kyle Pitts TE ATL 11 66 Diontae Johnson WR PIT 6 67 Christian Watson WR GB 6 68 Justin Fields QB CHI 13 69 Darren Waller TE NYG 13 70 Brandon Aiyuk WR SF 9 71 Justin Herbert QB LAC 5 72 Isiah Pacheco RB KC 10 73 Trevor Lawrence QB JAX 9 74 Alvin Kamara RB NO 11 75 Evan Engram TE JAX 9 76 Marquise Brown WR ARI 14 77 Mike Evans WR TB 5 78 DeAndre Hopkins WR TEN 7 79 James Cook RB BUF 13 80 Pat Friermuth TE PIT 6 81 Antonio Gibson RB WAS 14 82 Khalil Herbert RB CHI 13 83 Dak Prescott QB DAL 7 84 Brian Washington Jr. RB WAS 14 85 AJ Dillon RB GB 6 86 Deshaun Watson QB CLE 5 87 Jahan Dotson WR WAS 14 88 David Njoku TE CLE 5 89 Samaje Perine RB DEN 9 90 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR SEA 5 91 Jamaal Williams RB NO 11 92 George Pickens WR PIT 6 93 Jordan Addison WR MIN 13 94 Tua Tagovailoa QB MIA 10 95 Daniel Jones QB NJG 13 96 Rashaad Penny RB PHI 10 97 Damien Harris RB BUF 13 98 Kadarius Toney WR KC 10 99 Kirk Cousins QB MIN 13 100 Javonte Williams RB DEN 9

Bijan Robinson will turn heads at No. 3, but hear me out

Drafting a rookie this early seems like a surefire way to lose a league, but Bijan Robinson isn’t a normal rookie, and the Falcons aren’t a normal team.

Offensive coordinator Dave Ragone loves to feature running backs in his offense. Last year Tyler Allgeier, Cordarelle Patterson and Caleb Huntley combined for 430 carries and 39 receptions. Part of the allure of Robinson is his ability as an all-purpose back, and being targeted more in the backfield, paired with a lion’s share of the carries will see a massive use rate out of the rookie immediately.

It’s absolutely within reason to project Robinson to finish with 1,500 all-purpose yards or more, along with nine to 12 touchdowns. Whatever risks there are associated with him being a rookie more or less balance out against Christian McCaffrey’s injury history, or Austin Ekeler’s general dislike of the Chargers at the moment.

There exists a world where players pass over Robinson in PPR drafts and let him fall to the back end of the top 10. Taking him at that point would be an absolute steal.

Don’t freak out about your quarterback

There are only two quarterbacks worthy of being taken early in a PPR draft and that’s Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen. These were the only two QBs who contributed over 400 points last season, and project very much the same this year. After that we have Jalen Hurts and Joe Burrow, then a big gap.

The third tier of PPR quarterbacks is deep after those four, and worth waiting for, rather than over-drafting a top player. Keep this in mind: The difference between Geno Smith at No. 5 and Marcus Mariota at No. 20 was only 100 points on the season last year.

Shore up your backs and receivers first, and worry about the QB later.

Three players I’d target in the draft

We’re talking about the Top 100 players here, so none of these guys are “sleepers,” but all have the potential to be overlooked in your draft and could be difference makers.

Breece Hall, RB — New York Jets

My No. 16 overall player this year, Hall could easily be overlooked by players going for the likes of Najee Harris or Joe Mixon. Hall was a monster his rookie season before being injured, and Aaron Rodgers loves to use his backs as receivers. Huge potential to put up big numbers.

D.J. Moore, WR — Chicago Bears

The Bears are really tough to project this season, but I’m very bullish on D.J. Moore. He’s No. 45 in my Top 100, but could easily finish as a top scorer among receivers.

Justin Fields is poised to take major strides, and it’s easy to forget that Moore has been a consistent 1,000-yard receiver with absolute dumpster fire quarterbacks in Carolina since Cam Newton’s release. He will get targets and he will thrive. You can probably take him in your flex spot and he’ll be a difference maker.

Miles Sanders, RB — Carolina Panthers

The Panthers are desperate to ensure Bryce Young has success early, and Sanders was signed as a safety net to make sure that happens. Young is accustomed to using a speedy back as a target, which he did in Alabama last year with Jahmyr Gibbs — who led the Crimson Tide in receptions.

With the Panthers receiving corps developing without a lot of top-end promise, expect a very high usage rate from Sanders this season. He’s No. 39 in my rankings, and could easily slide deep where he would be a brilliant pickup in the flex who could easily be a RB1 or RB2 if the need arises.