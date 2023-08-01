2023 NFL fantasy football RB rankings

The NFL is right around the corner, which means that fantasy football is going to be starting up soon as well. People will begin to make goofy fantasy football team names, create big boards for their drafts and look to either win their leagues outright or not be bad enough so you have to spend 24 hours in a Waffle House or do a stand-up comedy routine with jokes created by the members of the league.

SB Nation is going to help you out, by giving you the top 20 running backs to consider drafting for your fantasy football team. The position is at a critical point in contract negotiations, with the price tag for backs getting lower and lower, a reflection of how front offices see RB value on the field. However, schematically teams might be leaning more into the run game, as defenses get lighter and play lighter boxes to defend the pass. The run game could become more important, making these guys in the top 20 smart bets as you begin your fantasy football drafts.

Top 20 RB rankings for fantasy football Rank Player Team Rank Player Team 1 Christian McCaffrey San Franciso 49ers 2 Derrick Henry Tennessee Titans 3 Austin Ekeler Los Angeles Chargers 4 Jonathan Taylor Indianapolis Colts 5 Nick Chubb Cleveland Browns 6 Bijan Robinson Atlanta Falcons 7 Josh Jacobs Las Vegas Raiders 8 Saquon Barkley New York Giants 9 Tony Pollard Dallas Cowboys 10 Travis Etienne Jacksonville Jaguars 11 Rhamondre Stevenson New England Patriots 12 Joe Mixon Cincinnati Bengals 13 Aaron Jones Green Bay Packers 14 Kenneth Walker III Seattle Seahawks 15 Najee Harris Pittsburgh Steelers 16 Jahmyr Gibbs Detroit Lions 17 Dameon Pierce Houston Texans 18 Breece Hall New York Jets 19 Alvin Kamara New Orleans Saints 20 JK Dobbins Baltimore Ravens

What to make of Alvin Kamara situation

The Alvin Kamara situation is tricky. On July 11, Kamara pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge stemming from a fight he allegedly was involved in while visiting Las Vegas in 2022.

#Saints RB Alvin Kamara pleaded no contest today to a misdemeanor charge connected to his alleged participation in a fight that occurred in Las Vegas in 2022, per @davidcharns.



Kamara could still be suspended by the NFL under its personal conduct policy, which is exactly why we have him so low on this list. A suspension would probably be handed down before the preseason games begin, but regardless of how long he’s suspended, he’s a major focal point of the Saints offense and should see a lot of touches in the run game and passing game. He’s worth a mid-round pick.

Where would Dalvin Cook rank on here?

One of the major chips left to fall in the free agency market is RB Dalvin Cook. He has yet to sign with a team after hitting free agency in June, and the market hasn’t exactly been the best for Cook. So, what would the fantasy football outlook be like for Cook even if Cook doesn’t sign with a team prior to the season starting?

Well, if Cook doesn’t begin the season rostered on a football team, it wouldn’t necessarily be worth it to keep him on your fantasy football roster. However, the moment he signs with a team, he should be in high demand. When healthy, Cook is still a productive fantasy football back with the ability to be effective on the ground. It just depends on the team he signs with.

Buying big on Bijan

Falcons rookie RB Bijan Robinson should see a lot of attention in the Falcons offense. Despite being a part of a three-headed monster in the backfield with Cordarrelle Patterson and Tyler Allgeier, Robinson has been working in the “offensive weapon” role for the Falcons offense (offensive weapon is going to be the new en vogue term for RBs). Robinson has been working with the receivers at times during camp, and has made waves in the passing game.

A rookie that is buzzing? How about #falcons RB Bijan Robinson. But don’t call him a running back. Think of him as an offensive weapon. My report on @NFLTotalAccess on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/2boyh9qSjG — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) July 11, 2023

We’re extremely high on Robinson for fantasy football, and with the ways the Falcons are going to use him, don’t be surprised if he’s a top scorer this season.