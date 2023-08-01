The top 100 players in standard scoring fantasy football formats

Standard scoring fantasy leagues seem to be a dying breed.

With an emphasis on the passing game playing out in the NFL, fantasy football leagues soon followed suit. That led to the development of different scoring formats that placed a premium on receptions, such as “Point Per Reception” leagues, or PPR. Now, the majority of leagues favor either PPR or half-PPR formats.

But if you are still in a standard league and looking for advice, we have you covered. Here are the top 100 players for 2023 in standard format leagues.

Top 100 Players in Standard Scoring Rank Player Team Position Bye Week Rank Player Team Position Bye Week 1 Christian McCaffrey San Francisco 49ers RB 9 2 Jonathan Taylor Indianapolis Colts RB 11 3 Austin Ekeler Los Angeles Chargers RB 5 4 Saquon Barkley New York Giants RB 13 5 Justin Jefferson Minnesota Vikings WR 13 6 Ja'Marr Chase Cincinnati Bengals WR 7 7 Kenneth Walker III Seattle Seahawks RB 5 8 Nick Chubb Cleveland Browns RB 5 9 Josh Jacobs Las Vegas Raiders RB 13 10 Tyreek Hill Miami Dolphins WR 10 11 Derrick Henry Tennessee Titans RB 7 12 Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs TE 10 13 Tony Pollard Dallas Cowboys RB 7 14 Travis Etienne Jacksonville Jaguars RB 9 15 Cooper Kupp Los Angeles Rams WR 10 16 Stefon Diggs Buffalo Bills WR 13 17 Breece Hall New York Jets RB 7 18 Davante Adams Las Vegas Raiders WR 13 19 CeeDee Lamb Dallas Cowboys WR 7 20 A.J. Brown Philadelphia Eagles WR 10 21 Najee Harris Pittsburgh Steelers RB 6 22 Bijan Robinson Atlanta Falcons RB 12 23 Jaylen Waddle Miami Dolphins WR 10 24 Rhamondre Stevenson New England Patriots RB 11 25 George Kittle San Francisco 49ers TE 9 26 Dalvin Cook Free Agent RB 13 27 Mark Andrews Baltimore Ravens TE 13 28 Amon-Ra St. Brown Detroit Lions WR 9 29 Tee Higgins Cincinnati Bengals WR 7 30 Garrett Wilson New York Jets WR 7 31 J.K. Dobbins Baltimore Ravens RB 13 32 DeVonta Smith Philadelphia Eagles WR 10 33 Chris Olave New Orleans Saints WR 11 34 Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles QB 10 35 Calvin Ridley Jacksonville Jaguars WR 9 36 Aaron Jones Green Bay Packers RB 6 37 Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs QB 10 38 Deebo Samuel San Francisco 49ers WR 9 39 Amari Cooper Cleveland Browns WR 5 40 D.K. Metcalf Seattle Seahawks WR 5 41 Cam Akers Los Angeles Rams RB 10 42 T.J. Hockenson Minnesota Vikings TE 13 43 Dameon Pierce Houston Texans RB 7 44 Christian Watson Green Bay Packers WR 6 45 D.J. Moore Chicago Bears WR 13 46 Miles Sanders Carolina Panthers RB 7 47 Josh Allen Buffalo Bills QB 13 48 Keenan Allen Los Angeles Chargers WR 5 49 Terry McLaurin Washington Commanders WR 14 50 Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens QB 13 51 David Montgomery Detroit Lions RB 9 52 Mike Williams Los Angeles Chargers WR 5 53 Kyle Pitts Atlanta Falcons TE 11 54 D'Andre Swift Philadelphia Eagles RB 10 55 Joe Mixon Cincinnati Bengals RB 7 56 Jerry Jeudy Denver Broncos WR 9 57 Tyler Lockett Seattle Seahawks WR 5 58 Isiah Pacheco Kansas City Chiefs RB 10 59 Joe Burrow Cincinnati Bengals QB 7 60 Dallas Goedert Philadelphia Eagles TE 10 61 Tyler Allgeier Atlanta Falcons RB 11 62 DeAndre Hopkins Tennessee Titans WR 14 63 Drake London Atlanta Falcons WR 11 64 Darren Waller New York Giants TE 13 65 Justin Herbert Los Angeles Chargers QB 5 66 Jameson Williams Detroit Lions WR 9 67 James Conner Arizona Cardinals RB 14 68 Mike Evans Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR 5 69 Brandon Aiyuk San Francisco 49ers WR 9 70 Christian Kirk Jacksonville Jaguars WR 9 71 Chris Godwin Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR 5 72 Justin Fields Chicago Bears QB 13 73 Brian Robinson Jr. Washington Commanders RB 14 74 Trevor Lawrence Jacksonville Jaguars QB 9 75 Alvin Kamara New Orleans Saints RB 11 76 Jahan Dotson Washington Commanders WR 14 77 Michael Pittman Jr. Indianapolis Colts WR 11 78 George Pickens Pittsburgh Steelers WR 6 79 Rashod Bateman Baltimore Ravens WR 13 80 Javonte Williams Denver Broncos RB 9 81 Deshaun Watson Cleveland Browns QB 5 82 Jamaal Williams New Orleans Saints RB 11 83 Rashaad Penny Philadelphia Eagles RB 10 84 A.J. Dillon Green Bay Packers RB 6 85 Pat Freiermuth Pittsburgh Steelers TE 6 86 Gabriel Davis Buffalo Bills WR 13 87 Marquise Brown Arizona Cardinals WR 14 88 Evan Engram Jacksonville Jaguars TE 9 89 James Cook Buffalo Bills RB 13 90 Treylon Burks Tennessee Titans WR 7 91 Daniel Jones New York Giants QB 13 92 Kadarius Toney Kansas City Chiefs WR 10 93 Courtland Sutton Denver Broncos WR 9 94 Rachaad White Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB 5 95 Tua Tagovailoa Miami Dolphins QB 10 96 Diontae Johnson Pittsburgh Steelers WR 6 97 Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboys QB 7 98 David Njoku Cleveland Browns TE 5 99 Kirk Cousins Minnesota Vikings QB 13 100 Jakobi Meyers Las Vegas Raiders WR 13

You might have questions.

We might have answers.

Running backs matter?

In standard scoring they do.

Removing the points given for each reception lowers the value of wide receivers — particularly slot wide receivers — while raising the value of running backs. Not just the elite running backs, but most running backs see a boost in standard scoring leagues, even if they do not crack the Top 100 on a list like this one.

So while in PPR rankings it might take some scrolling to get to the first running back, here you see that seven of the first 10 players ranked are running backs.

If you are in a standard scoring league, you might be thinking RB early, and often.

Jonathan Taylor over Austin Ekeler and Saquon Barkley?

Continuing with the running backs, the pick of Taylor over Ekeler and Barkley might come as a surprise. For example, in standard formats last year Taylor averaged just 9.9 points per game in standard formats, ranking 25th among running backs in that format.

Ekeler ranked fourth in this format, with 15.6 ppg, while Barkley was behind him in sixth, averaging 14.2 ppg.

The reason for Ekeler getting a bump is the presence of Anthony Richardson. As we noted in the QB rankings, there might not have been a better landing spot for the rookie QB than in Indianapolis under Shane Steichen. Once Richardson sees the field — which could be Week 1 — you can expect to see a lot of QB run designs, likely with some zone read elements.

Which could see a huge boost for Taylor in 2023.

That, coupled with a healthy season for the running back, could pay off in a bit way in standard formats.

You seem lower on Bijan Robinson than consensus; why is that?

The hesitation is due to needing to see just how Arthur Smith uses Robinson this season.

I’m old enough to remember when the Atlanta Falcons added a matchup weapon in Kyle Pitts, who has done nothing but give fantasy players fits since coming out of college. Despite his tremendous potential, Pitts averaged just 10.4 ppg in PPR formats as a rookie (placing him outside the Top 12 at the position) and just 7.6 ppg last year, while he dealt with injuries.

Pitts also averaged just 4.8 ppg in standard formats a season ago.

Robinson could certainly produce as a rookie, but part of his allure is what he can do as a receiver out of the backfield, which also gets devalued in standard formats. That, coupled with some uncertainty over just how Smith is going to use him, leads to the skepticism.

Is there a receiver worth eyeing late?

Jakobi Meyers might just be that player, and sneaks into the rankings at No. 100 overall. He landed under Josh McDaniels with the Las Vegas Raiders this year, and while he is more of a slot receiver — the type of player usually devalued in these formats — the presence of Davante Adams across from him should open up a lot of targets and opportunities for the new Raider.

Why do you hate my quarterback/my team?

It’s nothing personal. It’s strictly business.

Important, very important, fantasy football business.