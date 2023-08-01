The top 100 players in standard scoring fantasy football formats

Standard scoring fantasy leagues seem to be a dying breed.
With an emphasis on the passing game playing out in the NFL, fantasy football leagues soon followed suit. That led to the development of different scoring formats that placed a premium on receptions, such as “Point Per Reception” leagues, or PPR. Now, the majority of leagues favor either PPR or half-PPR formats.
But if you are still in a standard league and looking for advice, we have you covered. Here are the top 100 players for 2023 in standard format leagues.
Top 100 Players in Standard Scoring
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Position
|Bye Week
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Position
|Bye Week
|1
|Christian McCaffrey
|San Francisco 49ers
|RB
|9
|2
|Jonathan Taylor
|Indianapolis Colts
|RB
|11
|3
|Austin Ekeler
|Los Angeles Chargers
|RB
|5
|4
|Saquon Barkley
|New York Giants
|RB
|13
|5
|Justin Jefferson
|Minnesota Vikings
|WR
|13
|6
|Ja'Marr Chase
|Cincinnati Bengals
|WR
|7
|7
|Kenneth Walker III
|Seattle Seahawks
|RB
|5
|8
|Nick Chubb
|Cleveland Browns
|RB
|5
|9
|Josh Jacobs
|Las Vegas Raiders
|RB
|13
|10
|Tyreek Hill
|Miami Dolphins
|WR
|10
|11
|Derrick Henry
|Tennessee Titans
|RB
|7
|12
|Travis Kelce
|Kansas City Chiefs
|TE
|10
|13
|Tony Pollard
|Dallas Cowboys
|RB
|7
|14
|Travis Etienne
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|RB
|9
|15
|Cooper Kupp
|Los Angeles Rams
|WR
|10
|16
|Stefon Diggs
|Buffalo Bills
|WR
|13
|17
|Breece Hall
|New York Jets
|RB
|7
|18
|Davante Adams
|Las Vegas Raiders
|WR
|13
|19
|CeeDee Lamb
|Dallas Cowboys
|WR
|7
|20
|A.J. Brown
|Philadelphia Eagles
|WR
|10
|21
|Najee Harris
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|RB
|6
|22
|Bijan Robinson
|Atlanta Falcons
|RB
|12
|23
|Jaylen Waddle
|Miami Dolphins
|WR
|10
|24
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|New England Patriots
|RB
|11
|25
|George Kittle
|San Francisco 49ers
|TE
|9
|26
|Dalvin Cook
|Free Agent
|RB
|13
|27
|Mark Andrews
|Baltimore Ravens
|TE
|13
|28
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|Detroit Lions
|WR
|9
|29
|Tee Higgins
|Cincinnati Bengals
|WR
|7
|30
|Garrett Wilson
|New York Jets
|WR
|7
|31
|J.K. Dobbins
|Baltimore Ravens
|RB
|13
|32
|DeVonta Smith
|Philadelphia Eagles
|WR
|10
|33
|Chris Olave
|New Orleans Saints
|WR
|11
|34
|Jalen Hurts
|Philadelphia Eagles
|QB
|10
|35
|Calvin Ridley
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|WR
|9
|36
|Aaron Jones
|Green Bay Packers
|RB
|6
|37
|Patrick Mahomes
|Kansas City Chiefs
|QB
|10
|38
|Deebo Samuel
|San Francisco 49ers
|WR
|9
|39
|Amari Cooper
|Cleveland Browns
|WR
|5
|40
|D.K. Metcalf
|Seattle Seahawks
|WR
|5
|41
|Cam Akers
|Los Angeles Rams
|RB
|10
|42
|T.J. Hockenson
|Minnesota Vikings
|TE
|13
|43
|Dameon Pierce
|Houston Texans
|RB
|7
|44
|Christian Watson
|Green Bay Packers
|WR
|6
|45
|D.J. Moore
|Chicago Bears
|WR
|13
|46
|Miles Sanders
|Carolina Panthers
|RB
|7
|47
|Josh Allen
|Buffalo Bills
|QB
|13
|48
|Keenan Allen
|Los Angeles Chargers
|WR
|5
|49
|Terry McLaurin
|Washington Commanders
|WR
|14
|50
|Lamar Jackson
|Baltimore Ravens
|QB
|13
|51
|David Montgomery
|Detroit Lions
|RB
|9
|52
|Mike Williams
|Los Angeles Chargers
|WR
|5
|53
|Kyle Pitts
|Atlanta Falcons
|TE
|11
|54
|D'Andre Swift
|Philadelphia Eagles
|RB
|10
|55
|Joe Mixon
|Cincinnati Bengals
|RB
|7
|56
|Jerry Jeudy
|Denver Broncos
|WR
|9
|57
|Tyler Lockett
|Seattle Seahawks
|WR
|5
|58
|Isiah Pacheco
|Kansas City Chiefs
|RB
|10
|59
|Joe Burrow
|Cincinnati Bengals
|QB
|7
|60
|Dallas Goedert
|Philadelphia Eagles
|TE
|10
|61
|Tyler Allgeier
|Atlanta Falcons
|RB
|11
|62
|DeAndre Hopkins
|Tennessee Titans
|WR
|14
|63
|Drake London
|Atlanta Falcons
|WR
|11
|64
|Darren Waller
|New York Giants
|TE
|13
|65
|Justin Herbert
|Los Angeles Chargers
|QB
|5
|66
|Jameson Williams
|Detroit Lions
|WR
|9
|67
|James Conner
|Arizona Cardinals
|RB
|14
|68
|Mike Evans
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|WR
|5
|69
|Brandon Aiyuk
|San Francisco 49ers
|WR
|9
|70
|Christian Kirk
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|WR
|9
|71
|Chris Godwin
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|WR
|5
|72
|Justin Fields
|Chicago Bears
|QB
|13
|73
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|Washington Commanders
|RB
|14
|74
|Trevor Lawrence
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|QB
|9
|75
|Alvin Kamara
|New Orleans Saints
|RB
|11
|76
|Jahan Dotson
|Washington Commanders
|WR
|14
|77
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|Indianapolis Colts
|WR
|11
|78
|George Pickens
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|WR
|6
|79
|Rashod Bateman
|Baltimore Ravens
|WR
|13
|80
|Javonte Williams
|Denver Broncos
|RB
|9
|81
|Deshaun Watson
|Cleveland Browns
|QB
|5
|82
|Jamaal Williams
|New Orleans Saints
|RB
|11
|83
|Rashaad Penny
|Philadelphia Eagles
|RB
|10
|84
|A.J. Dillon
|Green Bay Packers
|RB
|6
|85
|Pat Freiermuth
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|TE
|6
|86
|Gabriel Davis
|Buffalo Bills
|WR
|13
|87
|Marquise Brown
|Arizona Cardinals
|WR
|14
|88
|Evan Engram
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|TE
|9
|89
|James Cook
|Buffalo Bills
|RB
|13
|90
|Treylon Burks
|Tennessee Titans
|WR
|7
|91
|Daniel Jones
|New York Giants
|QB
|13
|92
|Kadarius Toney
|Kansas City Chiefs
|WR
|10
|93
|Courtland Sutton
|Denver Broncos
|WR
|9
|94
|Rachaad White
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|RB
|5
|95
|Tua Tagovailoa
|Miami Dolphins
|QB
|10
|96
|Diontae Johnson
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|WR
|6
|97
|Dak Prescott
|Dallas Cowboys
|QB
|7
|98
|David Njoku
|Cleveland Browns
|TE
|5
|99
|Kirk Cousins
|Minnesota Vikings
|QB
|13
|100
|Jakobi Meyers
|Las Vegas Raiders
|WR
|13
You might have questions.
We might have answers.
Running backs matter?
In standard scoring they do.
Removing the points given for each reception lowers the value of wide receivers — particularly slot wide receivers — while raising the value of running backs. Not just the elite running backs, but most running backs see a boost in standard scoring leagues, even if they do not crack the Top 100 on a list like this one.
So while in PPR rankings it might take some scrolling to get to the first running back, here you see that seven of the first 10 players ranked are running backs.
If you are in a standard scoring league, you might be thinking RB early, and often.
Jonathan Taylor over Austin Ekeler and Saquon Barkley?
Continuing with the running backs, the pick of Taylor over Ekeler and Barkley might come as a surprise. For example, in standard formats last year Taylor averaged just 9.9 points per game in standard formats, ranking 25th among running backs in that format.
Ekeler ranked fourth in this format, with 15.6 ppg, while Barkley was behind him in sixth, averaging 14.2 ppg.
The reason for Ekeler getting a bump is the presence of Anthony Richardson. As we noted in the QB rankings, there might not have been a better landing spot for the rookie QB than in Indianapolis under Shane Steichen. Once Richardson sees the field — which could be Week 1 — you can expect to see a lot of QB run designs, likely with some zone read elements.
Which could see a huge boost for Taylor in 2023.
That, coupled with a healthy season for the running back, could pay off in a bit way in standard formats.
You seem lower on Bijan Robinson than consensus; why is that?
The hesitation is due to needing to see just how Arthur Smith uses Robinson this season.
I’m old enough to remember when the Atlanta Falcons added a matchup weapon in Kyle Pitts, who has done nothing but give fantasy players fits since coming out of college. Despite his tremendous potential, Pitts averaged just 10.4 ppg in PPR formats as a rookie (placing him outside the Top 12 at the position) and just 7.6 ppg last year, while he dealt with injuries.
Pitts also averaged just 4.8 ppg in standard formats a season ago.
Robinson could certainly produce as a rookie, but part of his allure is what he can do as a receiver out of the backfield, which also gets devalued in standard formats. That, coupled with some uncertainty over just how Smith is going to use him, leads to the skepticism.
Is there a receiver worth eyeing late?
Jakobi Meyers might just be that player, and sneaks into the rankings at No. 100 overall. He landed under Josh McDaniels with the Las Vegas Raiders this year, and while he is more of a slot receiver — the type of player usually devalued in these formats — the presence of Davante Adams across from him should open up a lot of targets and opportunities for the new Raider.
Why do you hate my quarterback/my team?
It’s nothing personal. It’s strictly business.
Important, very important, fantasy football business.
