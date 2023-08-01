Nickelodeon to host alternate broadcast of Super Bowl 58

Super Bowl 58 will have a new feature this year.

Slime. Lots and lots of slime.

The NFL and CBS Sports announced on Tuesday that Super Bowl 58 will feature a first: The first alternate broadcast. (Super Bowl I was broadcast simultaneously on both NBC and CBS.) CBS holds the rights to Super Bowl 58, which is scheduled for February 11, 2024.

“We’re thrilled to partner with CBS Sports and Nickelodeon to present the first alternate telecast of the Super Bowl,” NFL media executive vice president Hans Schroeder said in a statement. “Our previous telecasts on Nickelodeon have been huge hits and created a new and different way to experience an NFL game. We’re excited to bring that creativity to Super Bowl 58 and give our fans another way to enjoy one of the world’s most popular sporting events.”

Nate Burleson will be part of the crew in the broadcast booth, and announced the news on CBS Mornings:

.@Nickelodeon and @cbssports are joining forces to present a slime-filled telecast of Super Bowl LVIII specially for kids and families @nateburleson will be back in the booth to call the first-ever #SuperBowl alternate telecast, exclusively on Nickelodeon. pic.twitter.com/30aRYWySwL — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) August 1, 2023

Super Bowl 58 will mark the third time a playoff game has aired on Nickelodeon. The first postseason game on the network came during the 2020-21 season, when the network broadcast a Wild Card matchup between the Chicago Bears and the New Orleans Saints.

Drew Brees and the Saints won that game, but it was Bears QB Mitch Trubisky who was named NVP, or “Nickelodeon’s Valuable Player.”

Nickelodeon broadcasts have delivered some other incredible moments, such as this from their Christmas Day broadcast last season, when Patrick Star got to call an interception thrown by Russell Wilson, roasting the Denver Broncos QB in the process:

Patrick Star really has a future as a play-by-play announcer.



: #DENvsLAR on @Nickelodeon

: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/65Zxrbz4lT — NFL (@NFL) December 25, 2022

Now we might get a moment like that on Super Bowl Sunday.