This Trey Lance throw was so bad it’s already a meme

There was bound to be at least one hilarious meme-worthy moment from training camp, and this year it was Trey Lance.

The 49ers drafting Trey Lance put their franchise back 4-5 years. The #49ers would be legitimate Super Bowl contenders with Justin Fields under center.



You can’t convince me that your local high school QB wouldn’t make this throw. pic.twitter.com/CXIXv2OemE — (@FieldsIsHim) July 31, 2023

We don’t know the entire purpose of the drill here or what coaches were looking for, but it’s fairly safe to say that “huck it like you’re Uncle Rico” wasn’t one of the core competencies the Niners were after.

Now look, before we all get on the hate bandwagon a little too much, it should be noted that every player has some truly horrific moments at training camp. It’s the time of year where everyone has some lapsed focus, they don’t play up to their potential, and generally make a few hilariously bad throws that they normally wouldn’t on Sunday.

Nobody really pays attention to moments like this when it’s Pat Mahomes out there, but it’s pretty bad when you’re Lance and desperately fighting to win the starting job while holding off Brock Purdy, especially when you’re a former No. 3 overall pick.

I honestly feel bad for the guy.