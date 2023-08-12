Welcome to Chicago D.J. Moore

When the Chicago Bears acquired wide receiver D.J. Moore as part of their pre-draft trade with the Carolina Panthers, they were hoping to give young quarterback Justin Fields the weapon in the passing game he needed to take the next step.

It did not take long for Bears fans to see proof of concept.

Moore and the Bears are in action Saturday against the Tennessee Titans in their first preseason game of the 2023 campaign, and on his very first touch, the new Bears WR delivered a moment Chicago fans have been waiting for:

This is just a little WR screen play, but Moore picks up some great blocks, including one from fellow wide receiver Darnell Mooney and another from left guard Teven Jenkins getting downfield. From there, Moore does the rest, outrunning the Titans secondary for the 62-yard touchdown.

Exactly the kind of moment Bears fans have been dreaming about since that trade in the spring.