Jaguars QB Nathan Rourke shrugs off multiple defenders before throwing an improbable TD

There is absolutely not a quarterback controversy down in Jacksonville, as Trevor Lawrence is entrenched as the team’s starting quarterback following the Jaguars’ run to the playoffs a season ago.

However, there might be a battle underway for the QB2 spot behind Lawrence, between C.J. Beathard and Nathan Rourke. And if this incredible touchdown pass from Rourke on Saturday night is any indication, the former CFL star might be in good shape in that fight.

With the Jaguars facing 3rd and 16 late in the game, Rourke dropped back to throw. But within seconds, the pocket was collapsing around him. No matter, as the QB manages to shrug off multiple would-be sacks before finding an open receiver downfield. As Rourke crashes to the AT&T Stadium turf with a defender draped around his legs, he has enough velocity to connect with running back Qadree Ollison for the touchdown:

The replay angle of the throw is certainly worth another look:

Then there is the field-level replay shared by the NFL’s social media team, along with an incredible comparison:

Rourke is a fascinating story. Born in British Columbia, he found his way to Ohio University after a year at Fort Collins Community College. Rourke was a three-year starter for the Bobcats, leading them to three-straight bowl wins.

He was a second-round draft pick, but not in the NFL Draft. Rourke was picked in the second round by the BC Lions in the 2020 CFL Draft, becoming the highest-drafted Canadian quarterback in the CFL Draft since Jordan Palmer back in 2001. When the CFL season was canceled due to Covid-19, he tried out as a wide receiver with the New York Giants.

When that did not materialize in a roster spot, he returned to the CFL and the Lions. He played two seasons in the CFL, and last year he led the league in a number of passing categories and set a new league mark with a 78.7% completion rate. Despite missing a good portion of the season with a foot injury, he was named the CFL’s Most Outstanding Canadian.

A number of NFL teams offered him workouts following his 2022 CFL campaign, and he signed a three-year deal with Jacksonville in January.

And on Saturday night, he might have delivered the play of the entire NFL preseason.