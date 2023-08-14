 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Chicago sportscaster packs as many ‘I Think You Should Leave’ jokes into one segment

The biggest mistake a football fan can make it taking NFL Preseason too seriously. Thankfully WGN in Chicago realized this as well, as sportscaster John Frydman blanketed his coverage of Bears vs. Titans with as many I Think You Should Leave references as possible, before doing the same with Cubs vs. Jays.

There are 18 different references by my count, and it’s beautiful.

  1. Cosmic gumbo
  2. It’s like jazz
  3. Corncob TV
  4. Coffin flop
  5. Bart Harley Jarvis
  6. Driving Crooner
  7. Sunday Funday
  8. Turbo Team
  9. Metaloid Maniac
  10. 55 burgers, 55 fries
  11. At that price point he can hit
  12. Gimme that
  13. Celebrating at Trufanni’s
  14. Worst day at your job
  15. Fri-day night
  16. Dangerous nights crew
  17. This is fine, I’m not worried about it at all
  18. Triples are best

This sportscaster is my hero. Just stellar work. I’d love to see the reaction from people who’ve never seen I Think You Should Leave though, because I bet they were so, so confused.

