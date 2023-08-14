Chicago sportscaster packs as many ‘I Think You Should Leave’ jokes into one segment

The biggest mistake a football fan can make it taking NFL Preseason too seriously. Thankfully WGN in Chicago realized this as well, as sportscaster John Frydman blanketed his coverage of Bears vs. Titans with as many I Think You Should Leave references as possible, before doing the same with Cubs vs. Jays.

An “I Think You Should Leave” themed sportscast? RANDOM.



Had a little too much fun putting this together with my shirt brother/real brother and fellow #ITYSL obsessive @AJ_Frydman. @ITYSL_memes pic.twitter.com/uuqWnNVFXJ — Josh Frydman (@Josh_Frydman) August 13, 2023

There are 18 different references by my count, and it’s beautiful.

Cosmic gumbo It’s like jazz Corncob TV Coffin flop Bart Harley Jarvis Driving Crooner Sunday Funday Turbo Team Metaloid Maniac 55 burgers, 55 fries At that price point he can hit Gimme that Celebrating at Trufanni’s Worst day at your job Fri-day night Dangerous nights crew This is fine, I’m not worried about it at all Triples are best

This sportscaster is my hero. Just stellar work. I’d love to see the reaction from people who’ve never seen I Think You Should Leave though, because I bet they were so, so confused.