6 NFL rookies who stood out in preseason Week 1

The NFL preseason is barely enough time to make full reads about what a player can or cannot be in the upcoming season. With limited time going against second and third stringers, making any massive conclusions about a player’s talent level is a little bit of an overreaction.

However, some rookies can use the time to get acclimated to the NFL level and put their physical tools to the test. Some players take time to do that, while others stand out immediately. Here are six rookies who immediately made an impact in their team’s first preseason game.

Will McDonald, EDGE, New York Jets

Technically, it’s McDonald’s second preseason game, as the Jets played in the Hall of Fame game against the Cleveland Browns. However, against the Carolina Panthers, McDonald showed off the pass rush ability that made him the 15th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Through both preseason games, he has six pressures and a sack in 25 pass rushing snaps, and his burst combined with his speed make him a formidable presence off the edge.

Will McDonald in his 1st NFL game had 2 QB pressures & 1 QB hit across 14 pass rushing snaps



In his 2nd game yesterday, he had 4 pressures, 2 QB hits, & 1 sack across 11 pass rushing snaps



He's just starting out, & he looks so good already coming around the edge



I was a little more down on this pick when it happened because I thought the Jets had more pressing needs, but McDonald gives the Jets a different style of pass rusher on the edge. With guys like Carl Lawson and John Franklin-Myers on the edge, they have more power-based rushers. McDonald is predicated on speed and burst, giving the already formidable Jets DL another standout pass rusher.

Keeanu Benton and Nick Herbig, DL, Pittsburgh Steelers

I grouped these guys together for two reasons: both are former Wisconsin Badgers who are now on the Pittsburgh Steelers and both wrecked shop for the Steelers in their preseason victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Benton looked especially strong in the run game, flexing the power and heavy hands that made him a Day 2 draft pick. He was routinely in the backfield in the run game and generally caused havoc on early downs.

Keeanu Benton is a grown ass man pic.twitter.com/L6OzY5FVFp — JP Acosta (Pug Dederson Stan Acct) (@acosta32_jp) August 12, 2023

Herbig plays on the edge, and is going to provide more pass rush juice to an already stacked EDGE unit. He had a few very nice pass rush reps against Tampa, getting a sack with a sweet inside move after setting up an outside long arm.

Welcome to the party, Nick Herbig! I love how he uses his inside hand to get Goedeke thinking he's going for a long arm rush, then flips back to the inside. pic.twitter.com/Rr0wyaf2W8 — JP Acosta (Pug Dederson Stan Acct) (@acosta32_jp) August 12, 2023

Both guys look to factor into the Steelers defense very early, although in two different aspects of the game. If they look anything like they did in week one of the preseason, Steelers fans should be very excited.

Deuce Vaughn, RB, Dallas Cowboys

The Diminutive Dynamo in Dallas destroyed defenders in the Cowboys loss to the Jaguars. Vaughn carried the ball for 50 yards and a TD on eight carries, while also adding in a reception. Vaughn routinely made would be tacklers miss and turned small gains into explosives.

Oh yeah, Deuce Vaughn is fun pic.twitter.com/fDEP7fywAp — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) August 13, 2023

Vaughn is going to be a factor in the Cowboys offense that’s looking to create more explosive plays. He’s a walking big play, and despite being 5’5, Vaughn is compactly built and doesn’t take many massive hits. With Tony Pollard entrenching himself as RB1, Vaughn has a very good chance to be the next guy up in the Cowboys RB room.

A.T. Perry, WR, New Orleans Saints

A.T. Perry was a late round pick out of Wake Forest despite putting up good numbers as a Demon Deacon, but it looks like he might be a steal for the New Orleans Saints. Perry had six catches for 70 yards, including a beautiful TD catch on a throw from backup QB Jameis Winston.

AT Perry had a nice night pic.twitter.com/gVWVwKV1Hb — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) August 14, 2023

The Saints WR room is very deep, but Perry has shown he can make plays in multiple spots. New Orleans got him involved in the quick game with screen passes, as well as using his ability to get downfield and make catches for explosives. The climb to both playing time and targets is an uphill battle, but Perry has shown that he can produce when given the opportunity in a Saints offense that looks much smoother.

Puka Nacua, WR, Los Angeles Rams

Nacua has been turning heads in Rams training camp, and against the Chargers, looked like he’ll factor into the Rams starting offense as well. Nacua had three catches for 32 yards and a TD, and showed off nice route running and ability to get downfield after the catch.

Nasty release and route by Puka Nacua pic.twitter.com/OQZhtnmLpt — Benjamin Criddle (@CriddleBenjamin) August 13, 2023

With the Rams looking for a consistent second option next to Cooper Kupp, Nacua could be that guy. He won’t exactly be the most explosive option, but he’s reliable and can win in the intermediate areas of the field. Nacua has the potential to prove himself as a potential building block for a Rams team in transition from contending to rebuilding.