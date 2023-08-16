 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bill Belichick in ‘Madden 24’ looks like he owns a fedora collection

Play action pass, m’lady

By James Dator, David Fucillo, Joseph Acosta, Mark Schofield, and Bernd Buchmasser
Every year we’re blessed with a new version of Bill Belichick in Madden, but this year’s is something incredible.

Belichick is not a member of the NFL Coaches Union, which means EA Sports would need to negotiate separately with Belichick to use his likeness, something they’ve never done — furthermore I can’t imagine what it be like to call Bill and ask him about this. He’d probably throw the phone and scream a whole lot.

This year we got “Peter Gaffney,” an amazing bearded chap who has no resemblance to the Patriots coach at all. He does look like these people, however:

  1. He looks like the ghost of Matt Patricia still haunting the Gillette Stadium halls.
  2. He looks like a retired Jon Dowd
  3. He looks like Big Al from Toy Story 2
  4. He looks like he has a Twitter, but doesn’t have his name on it, and he comments under women’s sports posts with “not a real sport”.
  5. He looks like someone who is absolutely not drinking any merlot with those people.
  6. He looks like if you took all the joy away from Peter Griffin.
  7. He looks like he goes to Mexican restaurants and intentionally mispronounces words. It’s “pollo”, not “polo”.
  8. He looks like a character named “IT Guy No. 2” in a made-for-TV murder mystery.
  9. He looks like what you get when you ask AI to draw a random offensive line coach.
  10. He definitely does swim moves on random furniture in his house.
  11. He looks like the long-lost brother of “Comic Book Guy,” who owns a board game store in Shelbyville.
  12. He looks like he’s an absolute menace at your local anime conventions.
  13. He looks like he has an elaborate fedora collection
  14. This man absolutely says ‘m’lady’ a whole bunch
  15. This is Louis C.K’s Tinder profile
  16. He looks like he judges people who don’t think “Pulp Fiction” is the greatest movie of all time.
  17. This is the bouncer at a Jason Aldean concert
  18. He absolutely has his cell phone in a holder clipped to his belt
  19. He looks like what you’d get if you ordered Brian Daboll on Wish.
  20. This man is roaming the fastener aisle of Home Depot refusing to ask for help
  21. He owns a riding mower that he has been arrested for driving on the highway
  22. He really wants you to join his Everquest guild
  23. He molds and paints his own Warhammer models (which I 100% respect him for)
  24. He looks like he can recite the entire opening crawl of “The Empire Strikes Back” on memory
  25. He looks like the best thing Madden has added to the game in about 15 years.
  26. “Peter Gaffney, age 67 has been arrested for exposing himself in the parking lot of a Chuck-E-Cheese”
  27. He looks like Stanley Tucci preparing for a film role as an NFL coach.
  28. He looks like a substitute teacher at Hogwarts who teaches Defense Against the Dark Arithmetic.
  29. “Three things can happen when you throw the ball and two of them are bad,” is a thing he’s muttered to himself watching Mac Jones throw an interception.
  30. Peter Gaffney believes in “three yards and a cloud of dust,” and punting on third down “to set a tone.”
  31. He looks like he punts on 4th-and-2 against the Colts.
  32. This man played OG in high school and tells EVERYONE the story about when they won state (they never won state)
  33. Pete Gaffney collects POGs
  34. This man still pees in the pool
  35. He definitely won first place in a Mr. Peanut lookalike contest
  36. He’s been divorced three times, remarried again, and still looks up his exes on Facebook
  37. Pete Gaffney owns a Utilikilt
  38. Pete Gaffney has been banned from RenFaire
  39. Pete Gaffney owns a two-handed longsword and has been arrested for using it at his nephew’s 6th birthday party. The children were terrified.
  40. Frank Gadney, however, has not been banned from RenFaire. Looks a lot like this man, however...
  41. Pete Gaffney doesn’t listen to music that was released post-Party Rock Anthem.
  42. Pete Gaffney might not be a good coach. However, he looks like he can grill the HELL out of some barbecue.

