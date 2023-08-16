 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Teddy Bridgewater’s new weird number is even more majestic on the field

By Joseph Acosta
With the NFL’s new number rules becoming more lenient, and EDGE rushers along with linebackers beginning to wear more single digit jerseys, we were bound to get to a skill position player being put in a jersey number that is far more befitting of a player much bigger than him.

New Detroit Lions QB Teddy Bridgewater has just crossed that lexicon, and folks it’s more beautiful than I imagined.

It looks so goofy, yet I actually want to see a QB wear the number 50 in an actual game. Of course, NFL rules only allow QBs in a game to wear numbers 1-19, but with everything else becoming more lax, let Teddy go out there and sling the ball around wearing 50.

Bridgewater has never been one to shy away from norms when it comes to QB aesthetics either, rocking the two gloves on his hands even back to his time at Louisville. Of course he’s the one to wear the number 50, it just feels right.

More QBs should wear wonky numbers. The Patriots make all their rookies wear weird numbers, and when QB Mac Jones was a rookie, he also wore 50.

Let more QBs get weird and wear weird jersey numbers. It would make them more likable, plus the content would be awesome.

Teddy Bridgewater could be on the precipice of starting a new wave, and I’m here for it.

