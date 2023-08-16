Teddy Bridgewater’s new weird number is even more majestic on the field

With the NFL’s new number rules becoming more lenient, and EDGE rushers along with linebackers beginning to wear more single digit jerseys, we were bound to get to a skill position player being put in a jersey number that is far more befitting of a player much bigger than him.

New Detroit Lions QB Teddy Bridgewater has just crossed that lexicon, and folks it’s more beautiful than I imagined.

In all its glory pic.twitter.com/uFL7kXgpr5 — Jeremy Reisman (@DetroitOnLion) August 16, 2023

It looks so goofy, yet I actually want to see a QB wear the number 50 in an actual game. Of course, NFL rules only allow QBs in a game to wear numbers 1-19, but with everything else becoming more lax, let Teddy go out there and sling the ball around wearing 50.

Detroit Lions QB Teddy Bridgewater is wearing number 50. #OnePride pic.twitter.com/SXqObriLQy — NFL Jersey Numbers (@nfl_jersey_num) August 14, 2023

Teddy Bridgewater says he’ll wear No. 50 in the preseason. pic.twitter.com/YHpndvJA8V — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) August 14, 2023

Bridgewater has never been one to shy away from norms when it comes to QB aesthetics either, rocking the two gloves on his hands even back to his time at Louisville. Of course he’s the one to wear the number 50, it just feels right.

More QBs should wear wonky numbers. The Patriots make all their rookies wear weird numbers, and when QB Mac Jones was a rookie, he also wore 50.

Mac Jones was given No. 50 to wear in training camp.



Every year, the Patriots give that number to their first rookie drafted.



Last night, Mac returned to 10, his Alabama number.



Only New England. pic.twitter.com/KoNbMvIzjs — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) August 13, 2021

Let more QBs get weird and wear weird jersey numbers. It would make them more likable, plus the content would be awesome.

Teddy Bridgewater could be on the precipice of starting a new wave, and I’m here for it.