Anthony Richardson’s 60-yard jump pass in Colts training camp is truly unbelievable

The Anthony Richardson hype is so real. On Friday the Colts rookie caused jaws to drop in practice while working on some off-platform throws, torquing his body on a jump pass and hurling the ball 60 yards downfield.

Legend has it that ball is still orbiting the earth. pic.twitter.com/71yrT3Bcz4 — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) August 18, 2023

This is why Richardson was such a coveted prospect and worthy of the Top 10 pick. He smashed every quarterback metric at the NFL Scouting Combine in February, and he continues to show that ludicrous potential now he’s in the league.

The biggest criticism Richardson faced was whether he needed too much mechanical work to succeed immediately in the NFL, which has become a prerequisite for top quarterbacks. So far he’s passed every test. Colts head coach Shane Steichen named Richardson the Week 1 starter already, and despite throwing an interception in his first preseason game the rookie showed serious promise, completing 7-of-12 passes for 67 yards, rushing for another 7 on the ground.

It’s easy to look at clips like this throw and say “that will never work on Sunday,” but we’ve see Patrick Mahomes become the best quarterback in the NFL thanks to stunning off-platform work like this. There’s a long way to go, but nobody is going to be able to defend a Derek Jeter throw like this from a 6’4 quarterback.

Get excited Colts fans, the future is here.