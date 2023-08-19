Snoop Dogg, Roger Goodell, and Will Ferrell want Seahawks coach Pete Carroll to stop cooking his secondary

On Thursday, the Seattle Seahawks posted a video of head coach Pete Carroll playing quarterback at practice. The video quickly went viral, as it showed the veteran HC connecting on more than a few passes against his secondary, including a few no-look passes, making Carroll look more like Patrick Mahomes than a member of the coaching fraternity.

However, it seems a few celebrities have taken “issue” with Carroll’s display.

The Seahawks coach shared a video on social media Saturday afternoon that featured Snoop Dogg, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, and Will Ferrell taking issue with Carroll’s quarterback play:

You wouldn't believe how many responses I've gotten since this clip was posted!!! https://t.co/ZTBj10moYf pic.twitter.com/qULMFeqeg7 — Pete Carroll (@PeteCarroll) August 19, 2023

Commissioner Goodell talked about the “abuse” Carroll was putting on the Seattle secondary, and how the coach was “shredding them every day with your passes.” Ferrell admonished Carroll for torching players who are “fighting for their livelihood,” and Snoop Dogg even told Carroll to knock it off, or he was going to come down to Seahawks practices and “show up, and show out.”

Under the rules of social media, we believe Carroll has 24 hours to respond.