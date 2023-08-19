 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
SBNation.com homepage

Filed under:

Patriots-Packers preseason game called early after medical emergency for CB Isaiah Bolden

Bolden collided with a teammate early in the fourth quarter

By Mark Schofield
/ new
NFL: Preseason-New England Patriots at Green Bay Packers USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Saturday night’s preseason game between the New England Patriots and the Green Bay Packers was suspended with over ten minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, following a scary collision involving Patriots rookie cornerback Isaiah Bolden.

Bolden was covering a receiver on a slant route, and collided with teammate Calvin Munson. Following the collision, Bolden lay motionless on the turf at Lambeau Field, as medical personnel quickly came to his aid.

You can view the play in question here.

Following the collision, players from both teams gathered as Bolden was attended to by medical personnel, and taking from the field on a medical cart. New England head coach Bill Belichick and Packers head coach Matt LaFleur made the decision to call the game early:

According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Bolden was reporting feeling in all his extremities but was being transported to a local hospital for evaluation:

Bolden began his college football career at Florida State before transferring to Jackson State. He was selected in the seventh round by the Patriots in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Next Up In NFL

Loading comments...