Patriots-Packers preseason game called early after medical emergency for CB Isaiah Bolden

Saturday night’s preseason game between the New England Patriots and the Green Bay Packers was suspended with over ten minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, following a scary collision involving Patriots rookie cornerback Isaiah Bolden.

Bolden was covering a receiver on a slant route, and collided with teammate Calvin Munson. Following the collision, Bolden lay motionless on the turf at Lambeau Field, as medical personnel quickly came to his aid.

You can view the play in question here.

Following the collision, players from both teams gathered as Bolden was attended to by medical personnel, and taking from the field on a medical cart. New England head coach Bill Belichick and Packers head coach Matt LaFleur made the decision to call the game early:

Upon mutual agreement of the teams, tonight's game between the New England Patriots and the Green Bay Packers has been suspended. — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 20, 2023

According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Bolden was reporting feeling in all his extremities but was being transported to a local hospital for evaluation:

Patriots’ cornerback Isaiah Bolden, per the team, “had feeling in all his extremities, but has been taken to a local hospital for further tests and observation.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 20, 2023

Bolden began his college football career at Florida State before transferring to Jackson State. He was selected in the seventh round by the Patriots in the 2023 NFL Draft.