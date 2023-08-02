George Pickens made the most amazing catch of NFL training camp

George Pickens somehow slipped to the Pittsburgh Steelers with the No. 52 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. It only took him a few games to show how badly scouts and GMs butchered his evaluation coming out of Georgia. Despite having one of the worst quarterbacks in the league throwing to him in fellow rookie Kenny Pickett, Pickens earned a reputation as a human highlight reel with his circus catches, vicious blocks, and incredible ability to haul in deep balls.

Pickens looks poised for a superstar turn in year two if his viral moment from Steelers training camp on Tuesday is any indication. Matched up against talented rookie corner Joey Porter Jr, Pickens made a remarkable spinning, one-handed catch on his signature go route. As Pickens popped back up, he handed Porter the ball and screamed in his face. This is what a true game-breaking talent looks like at the wide receiver position.

Pickens might have made the catch of the year in the NFL last season with his horizontal one-handed grab against the Cleveland Browns. He ended last year with the most contested catches for a rookie ever charted by Pro Football Focus, according to The Ringer’s Kevin Clark. Pickens was a big play waiting to happen every time he took the field as a rookie, and he’s only going to be better with a year of experience.

Pickens basically has it all as a receiver. He has a great combination of size and strength at 6’3, 201 pounds. He has a ridiculous catch radius, and super strong hands. All he needs to do is run as fast as he can and as far as he can to take the lid off any defense and change the complexion of a game.

Rookie Pickens was so much fun last year. Sophomore Pickens is going to be even better. It’s still incredible that NFL GMs let this man slip past the middle of the second round.