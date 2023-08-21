Commanders rookie Jartavius Martin offers a textbook example of ‘playing to the whistle’

As a football player, you are taught at an early age to “play to the whistle.”

Washington Commanders rookie Jartavius Martin offered a textbook example of that expression on Monday night.

Facing the Baltimore Ravens — a team searching their 25th-straight preseason victory — Martin and the Washington defense was on the field facing a 2nd-and-3 situation midway through the second quarter, with the Ravens knocking on the red zone. Martin aligned in the slot, working against Baltimore slot receiver James Proche II. The Ravens dialed up a rub concept, creating traffic for Proche to break vertically out of the slot.

The concept worked, as Proche worked open downfield while the rookie CB was caught in traffic. Backup quarterback Josh Johnson floated a pass in Proche’s direction, which allowed Martin to make up lost ground.

And complete an tremendous effort interception:

As you can see from this replay angle, Martin never gives up on the play. The rookie CB not only plays until the whistle, but he plays “up through the pocket,” working his hands up into Proche’s hands at the catch point, which helps deflect the football and prevent the completion.

But Martin was not done there, as he snared the interception, got both feet down, and raced upfield with the huge turnover:

Washington capitalized on their ensuing possession, taking a 10-7 lead on this touchdown pass from newly-minted starter Sam Howell to running back Antonio Gibson:

Should Washington go on and win this game, thereby breaking Baltimore’s 24-game winning streak, Martin’s interception might just have turned the tide.

But even if the Ravens pull out the win to keep their streak alive, the Washington rookie cornerback has just given every football coach on the planet some teaching tape to show their players.