Tampa Bay Buccaneers name Baker Mayfield starting quarterback

A champion has emerged in the quarterback battle down in Tampa Bay.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles announced on Tuesday that free agent passer Baker Mayfield will be the team’s starting quarterback. Mayfield, who was signed by the team this offseason, was locked in a training camp competition with Kyle Trask. The Buccaneers drafted Trask in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

The team announced the move on social media, complete with a “Time to Bake” graphic perfect for the momenent:

Drafted first overall in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns, Mayfield took over as the team’s starting quarterback early in his rookie season. He helped the Browns to their first playoff appearance in almost two decades during the 2020 campaign, as Cleveland advanced to the Divisional Round before losing to the Kansas City Chiefs.

He was traded to the Carolina Panthers ahead of the 2022 season, after the team acquired Deshaun Watson. Mayfield began the 2022 campaign as Carolina’s starting quarterback, but an ankle injury saw him miss time early in the year. He requested his release from the team in December, and was traded to the Los Angeles Rams.

Mayfield played in five games for the Rams last year with four starts as the season wound down, completing 63.6% of his passes for 850 yards and 4 touchdowns, along with 2 interceptions.

In limited action this preseason for Tampa Bay, Mayfield hit on 8-of-9 passes for 63 yards and a touchdown.

Must have been some good baking.