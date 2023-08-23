Every NFL QB as early 2000’s pop-punk songs

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced that Baker Mayfield would be their starting QB on Tuesday, and because it’s the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it of course came with some shenanigans.
Time to Bake.
Sure.
This looks like the cover of a bad early 2000’s album that people buy because the cover is weird, not because any of the songs on it are actually any good.
That had us here at SB Nation thinking: if NFL QBs were early 2000’s pop-punk songs, which ones would they be? We have some ideas:
AFC North
Baltimore Ravens: Lamar Jackson — Stay Together For The Kids, Blink 182
Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow — Pretty Fly (For a White Guy), The Offspring
Cleveland Browns: Deshaun Watson — My Own Worst Enemy, Lit
Pittsburgh Steelers: Kenny Pickett — Hands Down, Dashboard Confessional
AFC East
Buffalo Bills: Josh Allen — This Ain’t A Scene, It’s An Arms Race, Fall Out Boy
New England Patriots: Mac Jones — Gives you Hell, The All-American Rejects
New York Jets: Aaron Rodgers — American Idiot, Green Day
Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa — Face Down, Red Jump Suit Apparatus
AFC South
Houston Texans: C.J. Stroud — True Believers, Bouncing Souls
Indianapolis Colts: Anthony Richardson — Mr. Brightside, The Killers
Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence — Ocean Avenue, Yellowcard
Tennessee Titans: Ryan Tannehill — Dammit, Blink 182
AFC West
Denver Broncos: Russell Wilson — I Love You More Than You Hate Me, NOFX
Kansas City Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes — Jesus of Suburbia
Las Vegas Raiders: Jimmy Garoppolo — Welcome To The Black Parade, My Chemical Romance
Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert — Girl All The Bad Guys Want, Bowling For Soup
NFC North
Chicago Bears: Justin Fields: Freakish, Saves the Day
Detroit Lions: Jared Goff — Beverly Hills, Weezer
Green Bay Packers: Jordan Love — In Too Deep, Sum 41
Minnesota Vikings: Kirk Cousins — The Middle, Jimmy Eat World
NFC East
Dallas Cowboys: Dak Prescott — The Future Freaks Me Out, Motion City Soundtrack
New York Giants: Daniel Jones — Hit or Miss, New Found Glory
Washington Commanders: Sam Howell — Misery Business, Paramore
Philadelphia Eagles: Jalen Hurts — Bowling for Soup, Almost
NFC South
Atlanta Falcons: Desmond Ridder — I’m Not Okay (I Promise), My Chemical Romance
Carolina Panthers: Bryce Young — All the Small Things, Blink 182
New Orleans Saints: Derek Carr — Shoulder the Wheel, Saves the Day
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Baker Mayfield — Sugar We’re Goin Down, Fall Out Boy
NFC West
Arizona Cardinals: Kyler Murray — Lifestyles Of The Rich And Famous, Good Charlotte
Los Angeles Rams: Matthew Stafford — Thnks Fr Th Mmrs, Fall Out Boy
San Francisco 49ers: Brock Purdy — Flavor of the Weak, American Hi-Fi
Seattle Seahawks: Geno Smith — Still Into You, Paramore
Special Mentions
Carson Wentz: Cute Without the E, Taking Back Sunday
Stetson Bennett: What’s My Age Again, Blink 182
Zach Wilson: Stacey’s Mom, Fountains of Wayne
