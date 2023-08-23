Every NFL QB as early 2000’s pop-punk songs

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced that Baker Mayfield would be their starting QB on Tuesday, and because it’s the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it of course came with some shenanigans.

TIME TO BAKE pic.twitter.com/7GTdEbdUgU — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) August 22, 2023

Time to Bake.

Sure.

This looks like the cover of a bad early 2000’s album that people buy because the cover is weird, not because any of the songs on it are actually any good.

That had us here at SB Nation thinking: if NFL QBs were early 2000’s pop-punk songs, which ones would they be? We have some ideas:

AFC North

Baltimore Ravens: Lamar Jackson — Stay Together For The Kids, Blink 182

Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow — Pretty Fly (For a White Guy), The Offspring

Cleveland Browns: Deshaun Watson — My Own Worst Enemy, Lit

Pittsburgh Steelers: Kenny Pickett — Hands Down, Dashboard Confessional

AFC East

Buffalo Bills: Josh Allen — This Ain’t A Scene, It’s An Arms Race, Fall Out Boy

New England Patriots: Mac Jones — Gives you Hell, The All-American Rejects

New York Jets: Aaron Rodgers — American Idiot, Green Day

Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa — Face Down, Red Jump Suit Apparatus

AFC South

Houston Texans: C.J. Stroud — True Believers, Bouncing Souls

Indianapolis Colts: Anthony Richardson — Mr. Brightside, The Killers

Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence — Ocean Avenue, Yellowcard

Tennessee Titans: Ryan Tannehill — Dammit, Blink 182

AFC West

Denver Broncos: Russell Wilson — I Love You More Than You Hate Me, NOFX

Kansas City Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes — Jesus of Suburbia

Las Vegas Raiders: Jimmy Garoppolo — Welcome To The Black Parade, My Chemical Romance

Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert — Girl All The Bad Guys Want, Bowling For Soup

NFC North

Chicago Bears: Justin Fields: Freakish, Saves the Day

Detroit Lions: Jared Goff — Beverly Hills, Weezer

Green Bay Packers: Jordan Love — In Too Deep, Sum 41

Minnesota Vikings: Kirk Cousins — The Middle, Jimmy Eat World

NFC East

Dallas Cowboys: Dak Prescott — The Future Freaks Me Out, Motion City Soundtrack

New York Giants: Daniel Jones — Hit or Miss, New Found Glory

Washington Commanders: Sam Howell — Misery Business, Paramore

Philadelphia Eagles: Jalen Hurts — Bowling for Soup, Almost

NFC South

Atlanta Falcons: Desmond Ridder — I’m Not Okay (I Promise), My Chemical Romance

Carolina Panthers: Bryce Young — All the Small Things, Blink 182

New Orleans Saints: Derek Carr — Shoulder the Wheel, Saves the Day

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Baker Mayfield — Sugar We’re Goin Down, Fall Out Boy

NFC West

Arizona Cardinals: Kyler Murray — Lifestyles Of The Rich And Famous, Good Charlotte

Los Angeles Rams: Matthew Stafford — Thnks Fr Th Mmrs, Fall Out Boy

San Francisco 49ers: Brock Purdy — Flavor of the Weak, American Hi-Fi

Seattle Seahawks: Geno Smith — Still Into You, Paramore

Special Mentions

Carson Wentz: Cute Without the E, Taking Back Sunday

Stetson Bennett: What’s My Age Again, Blink 182

Zach Wilson: Stacey’s Mom, Fountains of Wayne