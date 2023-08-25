Patriots’ Ronnie Perkins puked on field before snap, then got a tackle

The final preseason game is the last chance for many NFL players on the roster bubble to make a final impression.

Ronnie Perkins of the New England Patriots is one such player. A third-round pick in 2021, Perkins is facing a tough numbers game as part of the Patriots stout defensive front. Many current roster projections from Patriots media have Perkins on the outside looking in when final cuts are made, including this analysis from our friends at Pats Pulpit. With talented players at the outside linebacker spot in front of him such as Matthew Judon and Josh Uche, and Perkins still yet to see the field for a regular season game, the odds appear long.

Still, he has one last chance to make an impression on Bill Belichick and company in New England’s preseason finale Friday night against the Tennessee Titans.

And if this one play is any indication, he certainly made an impression.

Keep an eye on Perkins, aligned over the left tackle in a two-point stance:

Ronnie Perkins just barfed right before the snap



And then tackles the runner pic.twitter.com/TqigsSsVUx — Nick O'Malley (@nickjomalley) August 26, 2023

That’s right. Perkins throws up before the snap, and then manages to make the tackle on this third-down situation. The linebacker does not prevent Tennessee from picking up the first down but given ... well the fact he VOMITED BEFORE THE SNAP ... we can excuse him from not making the tackle to force fourth down.

We’ll know in a few days if Perkins manages to make the roster in New England. If he does, perhaps this play is what pushed him over the top.