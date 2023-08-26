NFL cuts tracker 2023: Tracking roster moves as teams trim down to 53-man rosters

One of the toughest parts of the NFL schedule is here.

Roster cutdowns.

Over the next few days all 32 teams will face the challenge of trimming their rosters from 90 players down to 53, ahead of Tuesday’s 4 p.m. deadline (Eastern). With some teams having played their final preseason games over Thursday and Friday night, some of the roster cuts are starting to trickle in.

We will be tracking all the roster moves over the next few days, so be sure to come back early and often as your favorite teams finalize their rosters ahead of the NFL season.

Saturday, August 26

Some of the first moves came on Saturday, with a handful of teams having completed their preseason schedules.

Carolina Panthers: The Panthers played their final preseason game on Friday night, and waived 11 players on Saturday. The 11 players cut by the Panthers are: Quarterback Jake Luton, running back Camerun Peoples, wide receivers Gary Jennings and CJ Saunders, offensive tackle Larnel Coleman, defensive lineman Antwuan Jackson, linebacker Bumper Pool, safeties Collin Duncan and Josh Thomas, cornerback Rejzohn Wright, and kicker Matthew Wright.

Philadelphia Eagles: The Eagles have cut two players, tight ends Tyree Jackson and Dan Arnold, per Tom Pelissero. Philadelphia also cut backup quarterback Ian Book, per Ian Rapoport.