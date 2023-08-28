Preseason passing stats for every NFL rookie QB

NFL preseason is over, and now we have the short wait until the opening week of the 2023 season. At this point the majority of rookie QBs had a chance to get their feet wet in live fire, and for the most part the 2023 class did pretty dang well.

There’s always varying opinions of what preseason can actually tell us. Some are resolved that it’s a huge predictor of future ability, while others think it’s totally meaningless. Like most things, the truth falls in the middle. It’s been proven time and time again that success or failure in a rookie’s preseason has no bearing on what they’ll be like as a pro — but we also can’t totally ignore warning signs on the field.

Ultimately, you’re looking more for development and tendencies from quarterbacks. Do they keep making the same mistakes? Are they winning the plays they’re in? What is the personnel around them? Only by looking at all these factors can you actually get an idea on what a player could become, and even then it’s a bit of a crapshoot. That said, the NFL is very bad at tracking preseason statistics, and these are often lost to time — so here’s the full slate of 2023 rookies with 20 attempts or more, organized by passer rating.

Preseason 2023: Rookie QB stats Rank Name Team CMP ATT PCT YDS TD INT RATE Rank Name Team CMP ATT PCT YDS TD INT RATE 1 Aidan O'Connell Raiders 43 62 69.4 482 3 0 108.4 2 Nathan Rourke Jaguars 23 35 65.7 348 1 0 107.8 3 Dorian Thompson-Robinson Browns 37 58 63.8 440 2 0 98.3 4 Bryce Young Panthers 14 24 58.3 129 1 0 87 5 Tommy DeVito Giants 43 64 67.2 453 2 2 85 6 Tanner McKee Eagles 37 72 54.2 453 1 0 78.1 7 Clayton Tune Cardinals 34 59 57.6 353 1 1 73.6 8 Holton Ahlers Seahawks 16 27 59.3 159 1 1 72.9 9 Tyson Bagent Bears 20 29 69 156 0 1 67.2 10 C.J. Stroud Texans 11 20 55 89 1 1 62.3 11 Stetson Bennett Rams 36 62 58.1 347 1 3 59 12 Anthony Richardson Colts 13 29 44.8 145 0 1 45.9