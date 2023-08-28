 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Boltman honoring Junior Seau is the first meme of the NFL season

EVERYONE is making Boltman memes.

By James Dator
/ new

Bless the Pro Football Hall of Fame for giving us one of the funniest sports tweets of all time.

Junior Seau was a legend, and if you told me there was a way to make “paying respects to Junior Seau” funny, there was absolutely no way I’d believe you. The solemn image of Boltman standing in front of his bust in Canton was the only way this was possible.

I’d like to imagine this was just the mascot walking around Canton and the Hall of Fame decided to try and make it a social moment, but it wasn’t long before it went viral for the absolute absurdity of it all. It’s remarkable that somehow this Tweet is still up, and at no point did someone step in and say “we should take this down.”

Now Boltman’s appreciation of history has gone too far, thanks to the internet.

You best believe Boltman is going to be a thing all season long. Start getting those photoshops ready.

