Boltman honoring Junior Seau is the first meme of the NFL season

Bless the Pro Football Hall of Fame for giving us one of the funniest sports tweets of all time.

This weekend, Boltman visited the Pro Football Hall of Fame.



This included a moment to pay his respects in front of the bronze bust of the late Junior Seau pic.twitter.com/eGMnKSjUey — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) August 28, 2023

Junior Seau was a legend, and if you told me there was a way to make “paying respects to Junior Seau” funny, there was absolutely no way I’d believe you. The solemn image of Boltman standing in front of his bust in Canton was the only way this was possible.

I’d like to imagine this was just the mascot walking around Canton and the Hall of Fame decided to try and make it a social moment, but it wasn’t long before it went viral for the absolute absurdity of it all. It’s remarkable that somehow this Tweet is still up, and at no point did someone step in and say “we should take this down.”

Now Boltman’s appreciation of history has gone too far, thanks to the internet.

Boltman paying his respects to the victims of the Triangle Shirtwaist Factory fire (New York City, 1911). pic.twitter.com/XOXEsypREQ — Norm Charlatan (@normcharlatan) August 28, 2023

do you think boltman is showing up at some random funerals, helping families through their grieving process? pic.twitter.com/ZCtucnmUTp — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) August 28, 2023

Boltman tours America pic.twitter.com/I10FgzHdfG — Dave Rappoccio (@DrawPlayDave) August 28, 2023

Boltman takes a moment to stare down the attempted oppression of peaceful democratic protestors in Tiananmen Square, 1989 pic.twitter.com/hLO42wFrYQ — Mangini In And/Or Around A Bottle (@ManginiNaBottle) August 28, 2023

This weekend, Boltman visited the 9/11 memorial.



This included a moment to pay his respects to all who were lost during this tragic event. Boltman has and always will be a strong supporter for the war against terrorism. pic.twitter.com/daQkN1gvti — Sourdeath Sam (@SourdeathSam) August 28, 2023

This weekend, Boltman visited Donner Pass, California. This included a moment for solemn reflection in front of the statue memorializing the Donner Party's cannibalism. pic.twitter.com/ntGZaiKVjI — McKenzie, my friend! (@jamminkraken) August 28, 2023

You best believe Boltman is going to be a thing all season long. Start getting those photoshops ready.