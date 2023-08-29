The Falcons now have a robot security dog and surely nothing will go wrong

Pack your clear bags and get hyped for the mandatory metal detection, because there’s a new star with an adorable name debuting for the Falcons this season. Meet Benzie!

Meet Benzie, our newest security associate at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. pic.twitter.com/cr8HNQKQ3y — Mercedes-Benz Stadium (@MBStadium) August 28, 2023

Look at that little guy, with his motors and actuators, powered by AT&T’s 5G network and a stern message for the children: DO NOT TOUCH BENZIE!

Benzie will be roaming the field this season to learn the limitations of human athleticism so AI can compile our weaknesses for the eventual tech war to keep people safe and secure at Mercedes Benz Stadium! Who doesn’t love the idea of a cold, emotionless robot prowling the field with the ability to run faster than us without tiring, jump higher, and grind us into a human pulp if becomes sentient.

Designed by Boston Dynamics and developed by Asylon Robotics, Benzie is a cute nickname for their “DroneDog,” which was developed to autonomously patrol perimeters using an alarm system, as well as advanced camera technology which allows the dog to use facial recognition technology.

If that all sounds terrifying then don’t worry, because Benzie has his own little dog house he can return to automatically to charge. Sure, this might be a terrifying invasion of our privacy and civil liberties, but A SELF-CHARGING DOG HOUSE, that’s just adorable.

So if you’re at a Falcons game this season, be sure to say hi to Benzie so he can identify you as a friend and not a foe. Just remember DO NOT TOUCH BENZIE!