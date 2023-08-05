Patrick Mahomes looks in mid-season form

NFL training camps are well underway, and the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs are hard at work preparing for another run at a title.

And quarterback Patrick Mahomes looks to be in mid-season form.

The team’s social media department shared a clip on Saturday of Mahomes finding wide receiver Skyy Moore on a screen pass, and the ever creative passer seems to have a new way of getting the ball to his receivers:

Mahomes simply flips the ball to Moore behind his back, dazzling the crowd and giving the Chiefs social media department some instant content.

The quarterback is coming off his second MVP season, as well as his second Super Bowl title. Mahomes is known for his creativity as a passer, as well as his ability to make throws from a variety of arm angles. And the behind-the-back throw must be something he is working on, as he pulled it out earlier this summer in a charity softball game:

He also busted out the behind-the-back throw during minicamp back in May:

Our magician working on some new spells @PatrickMahomes pic.twitter.com/XNguXKtgz1 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 25, 2023

It makes for great content in the summer but let’s face it, there is a non-zero chance we see a throw like this from Mahomes on the field in the fall.