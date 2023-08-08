Colin Cowherd bizarrely states Dwayne Haskins can’t win Super Bowl year after death

Fox Sports talking head Colin Cowherd went viral for all the wrong reasons on Tuesday afternoon when he stated that Dwayne Haskins wasn’t a good enough quarterback to win a Super Bowl. Haskins died in 2022 when he was hit by a truck while crossing a highway. He was only 24 years old at the time of his death.

Cowherd was doing a segment where he made a tier list of quarterbacks drafted since 2013. Cowherd said there are “six stars, four high-end starters, and 20 guys who can’t win a Super Bowl.” The graphic of QBs who can’t win a Super Bowl according to Cowherd included present day QBs like Justin Fields, Mac Jones, Daniel Jones, and Kenny Pickett. For some reason, Cowherd skipped over all of those names and singled out Haskins. Watch the video below:

On today's show, Colin Cowherd mentioned Dwayne Haskins as one of the QBs who cannot win a Super Bowl.



This is factually correct, given that Haskins passed away 16 months ago. pic.twitter.com/L1PvtPLyY6 — Funhouse (@BackAftaThis) August 8, 2023

Cowherd read the first two names on the list in Baker Mayfield and Teddy Bridgewater, and then skipped to Haskins. Cowherd paused after saying Haskins name only to correct the typo on the graphic, re-stating that these are players who can’t win a Super Bowl.

Cowherd is trying to hammer home how difficult it is to draft and develop a winning QB, but it’s a poorly thought out segment overall. E.J. Manuel is on the list, and has been out of the NFL for years. Paxton Lynch has been out of the league since 2019. Haskins is the one name Cowherd should have avoided slamming after his tragic death, but he either wasn’t prepared or careful enough and made a now widely-seen error.

It’s an egregious mistake by Cowherd. We’ll update this story as it develops.