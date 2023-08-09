 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
What was Aaron Rodgers talking to Bryce Young about? Wrong answers only

We have ideas on what Aaron Rodgers was saying to Bryce Young.

By James Dator, Mark Schofield, and Bernd Buchmasser
The Panthers and Jets are hosting joint practices this week and it’s allowing a true melding of the minds between an NFL legend and a rookie.

The Panthers decided not to mic-up Rodgers and Young for this exchange, or even note what they said to each other — but we have some ideas.

Rodgers: Ever read Ayn Rand?
Young: **laughs nervously**
Rodgers: I’ll lend it to you

Rodgers: So I’m tripping balls in the alkaline flats and a coyote takes my vegan sandwich
Young: Okay ...
Rodgers: We’ll talk more later

Rodgers: I got weed.
Young: I don’t want any.
Rodgers: Yes you do, you just don’t know it yet

Rodgers: I hung out with Jordan Peterson last week
Young: ...
Rodgers: We ate snow cones

Rodgers: Lemme ask you — What is a woman?
Young: Dude, I don’t want this
Rodgers: Afraid to answer, I see

Rodgers: Ancient aliens invented football
Young: Huh?
Rodgers: They came up with scrambled eggs too

Rodgers: I swallowed a fly
Young: Ewww
Rodgers: Free protein. Pro tip

Rodgers: I saw my demons in the dark
Young: Oh yeah?
Rodgers: They looked like Tom Brady

Rodgers: Vote for RFK Jr
Young: I just wanna play football
Rodgers: Vote for JFK Sr

Rodgers: Ever listen to Joe Rogan?
Young: Nah, that’s for sad boomers
Rodgers: I will destroy you

Rodgers: I’m friends with Pat McAfee, you know?
Young: Okay ...
Rodgers: He smells like hair gel

Rodgers: ...and then you have to boil it down.
Young: Gotta go coach is calling me
Rodgers: We’re the only two out here

Rodgers: Have you heard of ayahuasca?
Young: Bless you.
Rodgers: Did the hat man tell you to say that?

Rodgers: Do you want to know how to cut ties with your family?
Young: No.
Rodgers: Great. To start you have to…

Rodgers: Honestly I think it should have been left to Connor
Young: ...
Rodgers: He was the first-born son after all

Rodgers: The itsy bitsy spider went up the water spout
Young: Down came the rain and
Rodgers: GRAVITY IS A LIE, YOUNG MAN!

Rodgers: You know the fungus in The Last of Us?
Young: Gross stuff.
Rodgers: I inject it.

Rodgers: Saw a mole this morning.
Young: Neat.
Rodgers: It knows my secrets.

