What was Aaron Rodgers talking to Bryce Young about? Wrong answers only

The Panthers and Jets are hosting joint practices this week and it’s allowing a true melding of the minds between an NFL legend and a rookie.
Rookie & a vet pic.twitter.com/eSVECWyydM— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 9, 2023
The Panthers decided not to mic-up Rodgers and Young for this exchange, or even note what they said to each other — but we have some ideas.
Rodgers: Ever read Ayn Rand?
Young: **laughs nervously**
Rodgers: I’ll lend it to you
Rodgers: So I’m tripping balls in the alkaline flats and a coyote takes my vegan sandwich
Young: Okay ...
Rodgers: We’ll talk more later
Rodgers: I got weed.
Young: I don’t want any.
Rodgers: Yes you do, you just don’t know it yet
Rodgers: I hung out with Jordan Peterson last week
Young: ...
Rodgers: We ate snow cones
Rodgers: Lemme ask you — What is a woman?
Young: Dude, I don’t want this
Rodgers: Afraid to answer, I see
Rodgers: Ancient aliens invented football
Young: Huh?
Rodgers: They came up with scrambled eggs too
Rodgers: I swallowed a fly
Young: Ewww
Rodgers: Free protein. Pro tip
Rodgers: I saw my demons in the dark
Young: Oh yeah?
Rodgers: They looked like Tom Brady
Rodgers: Vote for RFK Jr
Young: I just wanna play football
Rodgers: Vote for JFK Sr
Rodgers: Ever listen to Joe Rogan?
Young: Nah, that’s for sad boomers
Rodgers: I will destroy you
Rodgers: I’m friends with Pat McAfee, you know?
Young: Okay ...
Rodgers: He smells like hair gel
Rodgers: ...and then you have to boil it down.
Young: Gotta go coach is calling me
Rodgers: We’re the only two out here
Rodgers: Have you heard of ayahuasca?
Young: Bless you.
Rodgers: Did the hat man tell you to say that?
Rodgers: Do you want to know how to cut ties with your family?
Young: No.
Rodgers: Great. To start you have to…
Rodgers: Honestly I think it should have been left to Connor
Young: ...
Rodgers: He was the first-born son after all
Rodgers: The itsy bitsy spider went up the water spout
Young: Down came the rain and
Rodgers: GRAVITY IS A LIE, YOUNG MAN!
Rodgers: You know the fungus in The Last of Us?
Young: Gross stuff.
Rodgers: I inject it.
Rodgers: Saw a mole this morning.
Young: Neat.
Rodgers: It knows my secrets.
