What was Aaron Rodgers talking to Bryce Young about? Wrong answers only

The Panthers and Jets are hosting joint practices this week and it’s allowing a true melding of the minds between an NFL legend and a rookie.

Rookie & a vet pic.twitter.com/eSVECWyydM — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 9, 2023

The Panthers decided not to mic-up Rodgers and Young for this exchange, or even note what they said to each other — but we have some ideas.

Rodgers: Ever read Ayn Rand?

Young: **laughs nervously**

Rodgers: I’ll lend it to you

Rodgers: So I’m tripping balls in the alkaline flats and a coyote takes my vegan sandwich

Young: Okay ...

Rodgers: We’ll talk more later

Rodgers: I got weed.

Young: I don’t want any.

Rodgers: Yes you do, you just don’t know it yet

Rodgers: I hung out with Jordan Peterson last week

Young: ...

Rodgers: We ate snow cones

Rodgers: Lemme ask you — What is a woman?

Young: Dude, I don’t want this

Rodgers: Afraid to answer, I see

Rodgers: Ancient aliens invented football

Young: Huh?

Rodgers: They came up with scrambled eggs too

Rodgers: I swallowed a fly

Young: Ewww

Rodgers: Free protein. Pro tip

Rodgers: I saw my demons in the dark

Young: Oh yeah?

Rodgers: They looked like Tom Brady

Rodgers: Vote for RFK Jr

Young: I just wanna play football

Rodgers: Vote for JFK Sr

Rodgers: Ever listen to Joe Rogan?

Young: Nah, that’s for sad boomers

Rodgers: I will destroy you

Rodgers: I’m friends with Pat McAfee, you know?

Young: Okay ...

Rodgers: He smells like hair gel

Rodgers: ...and then you have to boil it down.

Young: Gotta go coach is calling me

Rodgers: We’re the only two out here

Rodgers: Have you heard of ayahuasca?

Young: Bless you.

Rodgers: Did the hat man tell you to say that?

Rodgers: Do you want to know how to cut ties with your family?

Young: No.

Rodgers: Great. To start you have to…

Rodgers: Honestly I think it should have been left to Connor

Young: ...

Rodgers: He was the first-born son after all

Rodgers: The itsy bitsy spider went up the water spout

Young: Down came the rain and

Rodgers: GRAVITY IS A LIE, YOUNG MAN!

Rodgers: You know the fungus in The Last of Us?

Young: Gross stuff.

Rodgers: I inject it.

Rodgers: Saw a mole this morning.

Young: Neat.

Rodgers: It knows my secrets.