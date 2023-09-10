Bijan Robinson juked 3 players for first NFL touchdown with the Falcons

Running backs are supposed to be losing value in today’s NFL, but the Atlanta Falcons still selected Texas RB Bijan Robinson with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Robinson can do it all out of the backfield, and it didn’t take him long to prove it in his pro debut.

With the Falcons taking on the Carolina Panthers in Week 1, Robinson got the scoring started with a beautiful touchdown reception. Atlanta QB Desmond Riddler found Robinson in the flat where Carolina appeared poised to stop him for a loss. Instead, Robinson juked his initial defender, then broke through two Panthers tacklers to get into the end zone. Watch the play here:

TOUCHDOWN, ATLANTA



Bijan Robinson scores the first TD of the season for the Falcons! pic.twitter.com/OBOw9KFjAF — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 10, 2023

That’s a special play from the rookie. The added value Robinson brings to the passing game gives him a chance to be the rare running back who really is worthy of a top-10 pick.

Here’s another angle of Robinson’s touchdown:

The Falcons’ passing attack is a big question mark going into the season with Riddler at QB, but having weapons like Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts makes Atlanta a really fun young team to watch. This is the first of many highlight reel plays for Robinson’s NFL career.