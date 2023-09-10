Noah Igbinoghene has the first Dallas Cowboys TD of 2023, as we all expected

If you had Noah Igbinoghene scoring the first touchdown of the 2023 NFL season for the Dallas Cowboys, come down and collect your prize.

And thank you for reading SB Nation, Noah.

Indeed the former first-round selection by the Miami Dolphins, who was traded to the Cowboys prior to the start of the 2023 season, scored the first touchdown of the campaign for Dallas. It came on a blocked field goal attempt on Sunday night by the New York Giants, and Igbinoghene was the man on the spot:

The player who sets this all in motion is reserve safety Juanyeh Thomas, who leaps over the left leg of Andrew Thomas, who as aligned on the wing, and gets to the spot. Thomas then blocks the attempt from kicker Graham Gano, and the football takes a rather fortuitous bounce for Igbinoghene, who returns it 58 yards for the touchdown.

Perhaps fittingly, the extra point try from Dallas was wide left from kicker Brandon Aubrey.

However, if you did place money on Igbinoghene as the player to score the first touchdown of the year for the Cowboys, take a victory lap.

And then consult with a financial planner.