The NFL ref who popped up like The Undertaker is the NFL meme we needed to start 2023

NFL refs get so much grief that it’s nice to acknowledge when they do something awesome — especially when it’s also hilarious. Not a great deal of people tuned in to watch Cardinals vs. Commanders outside of those fanbases (because why the heck would they?), meaning they missed this gem.

Rate this flag throw from the ref



This is where years of preparation pays off. It’s the little things that turned this ho-hum moment into an iconic meme. Every week we’re used to seeing people break down plays, freeze-framing matchups, and pointing out the little things that make the NFL tick — so let’s do the same for Undertaker Ref.

Despite being so far back that he’s balancing on his shoulders, the ref already has his throwing hand on the flag, ready to execute his ref play. This is something only a veteran official knows to do.

By crossing his arms and feet, the ref conserves his angular momentum, not dissimilarly to how a cat reacts when falling. It allows him to ensure his body will only pop back up in a straight line. Really pro move. From here he just has to clench those glutes, activate his core, and he’s back baby.

The result of these two moves is that as soon as he’s on his butt he’s ready to throw the flag and have the game move on. Pure efficiency and simply beautiful work.

So, the next time you’re poised to yell at a ref: Remember that Undertaker Ref exists too and he’s a legend. Perhaps it will make you feel a little better about the horrific blown call that cost your team the game. Okay, probably not, but this was still neat.