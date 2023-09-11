 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Aaron Rodgers injury: Jets QB carted off against Bills during ‘Monday Night Football’

Rodgers appears to have suffered a left leg injury against the Buffalo Bills

By Mark Schofield Updated
New York Jets v New York Giants Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images

When the Green Bay Packers traded Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets, it touched off a frenzy of expectations around the AFC East team. The Jets were featured on Hard Knocks, and many in the football media world pointed to New York as the team to beat in the division. It made sense, given how the young roster performed a season ago, with less-than-optimal quarterback play. Dropping Rodgers into that lineup? That could be special.

Rodgers made his debut for the Jets against the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football, and he was helped off the field during the Jets’ first possession, and taken straight to the medical tent.

Rodgers was evaluated, and eventually ruled out for the rest of the game:

After Rodgers was injured a cart was then brought to the medical tent, and the veteran quarterback was taken to the locker room.

The injury to Rodgers happened on this play:

This video provides another angle of the injury to Rodgers:

As noted above, the cart came to the sideline to take the quarterback to the locker room:

Rodgers was replaced by Zach Wilson, the team’s former first-round selection. But this image of head coach Robert Saleh as the switch was made is certainly worth a thousand words:

According to the Monday Night Football broadcast, Rodgers was officially listed as “questionable” to return with an ankle injury.

Update: According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, Rodgers is currently undergoing x-rays to his ankle:

Garafolo also reported that Rodgers was in the locker room wearing a walking boot:

Brian Franey, a producer with ESPN, shared this photograph of Rodgers wearing an air cast while on the cart:

The x-rays were reportedly negative:

This post will be updated as information becomes available.

