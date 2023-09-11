Aaron Rodgers injury: Jets QB carted off against Bills during ‘Monday Night Football’

When the Green Bay Packers traded Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets, it touched off a frenzy of expectations around the AFC East team. The Jets were featured on Hard Knocks, and many in the football media world pointed to New York as the team to beat in the division. It made sense, given how the young roster performed a season ago, with less-than-optimal quarterback play. Dropping Rodgers into that lineup? That could be special.

Rodgers made his debut for the Jets against the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football, and he was helped off the field during the Jets’ first possession, and taken straight to the medical tent.

Rodgers was evaluated, and eventually ruled out for the rest of the game:

Jets now have ruled out Aaron Rodgers. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 12, 2023

After Rodgers was injured a cart was then brought to the medical tent, and the veteran quarterback was taken to the locker room.

The injury to Rodgers happened on this play:

Here’s the play where Aaron Rodgers got hurt. Hard to see what happened. #Jets pic.twitter.com/eKPP4dXtrj — Henry McKenna (@henrycmckenna) September 12, 2023

This video provides another angle of the injury to Rodgers:

As noted above, the cart came to the sideline to take the quarterback to the locker room:

Aaron Rodgers is on the cart pic.twitter.com/5ni02H9zUF — alex (@highlightheaven) September 12, 2023

Rodgers was replaced by Zach Wilson, the team’s former first-round selection. But this image of head coach Robert Saleh as the switch was made is certainly worth a thousand words:

Robert Saleh after seeing Aaron Rodgers hurt after the first three plays of Monday Night Football pic.twitter.com/hpKC42cTeC — PuntaBooks (@PuntaBooks) September 12, 2023

According to the Monday Night Football broadcast, Rodgers was officially listed as “questionable” to return with an ankle injury.

Update: According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, Rodgers is currently undergoing x-rays to his ankle:

Aaron Rodgers taken for x-rays — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 12, 2023

Garafolo also reported that Rodgers was in the locker room wearing a walking boot:

Rodgers had what appeared to be a walking boot on his left foot as he was taken to the X-Ray room. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 12, 2023

Brian Franey, a producer with ESPN, shared this photograph of Rodgers wearing an air cast while on the cart:

From Sal Paolantonio, Aaron Rodgers just entered the X-Ray room with his left foot and ankle in a black air cast. #Jets pic.twitter.com/7XLkhQMmYY — Brian Franey (@FraneyESPN) September 12, 2023

The x-rays were reportedly negative:

The Jets also say that X-rays on Rodgers' ankle were negative, so there's that. https://t.co/D61mLZdlYO — Andy Vasquez (@andy_vasquez) September 12, 2023

This post will be updated as information becomes available.