Travis Kelce might have made the best catch of his career: Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce missed the Kansas City Chiefs’ season opening loss to the Detroit Lions with a hyperextended knee, but the superstar tight end is reportedly staying busy off the field.

Kelce has been “quietly hanging out” with Taylor Swift, according to The Messenger. The pair reportedly spent some time together a few weeks ago in New York City, according to the scoop.

Kelce admitted he made a play to get close to Swift when the singer played Arrowhead Stadium on her massive Eras Tour earlier this summer. Kelce said he made Swift a bracelet with his phone number on it during an episode of his podcast with his brother Jason, but the singer didn’t want to chat before or after the show. Apparently patience has paid off for the tight end months later with this alleged hang out.

Kelce is said to be dealing with “a really deep bone bruise” that the Chiefs initially feared would be a season-ending injury. Kelce will reportedly be in the lineup for Kansas City in Week 2 if his knee continues to avoid swelling after testing it.

Some guys really do have it all: catching passes from Patrick Mahomes and hanging out with Taylor Swift qualifies as a new version of the American dream. If Kelce and Swift’s relationship progresses, the tight end can again take solace in the fact that nobody believed in him to pull it off.