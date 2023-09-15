8 Taylor Swift lyrics for her eventual breakup with Travis Kelce

We are now living in a world where Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce could actually be an item. It’s the celebrity couple the sports world was missing, and it’s sure to end badly.

I don’t mean to be glib, because I love love — but there’s a track record here for both people and it’s not great. Taylor has a tendency to be unlucky in love, and so does Travis. I mean, you don’t get a dating show named after you when you’re having success finding someone on your own.

We know that Swift has a propensity to write songs about her breakups, and far be it from me to assume I can challenge the songwriting genius of Tay-Tay, but I do know some things about Travis Kelce and sports that could be helpful in penning her eventual breakup song about Kelce.

One defining characteristic of Taylor’s music is the pre-chorus. That moment right before she belts it out where she drops the witty little verse before belting out her feelings. Case in point All Too Well, when she says:

And I know it’s long gone and

That magic’s not here no more

And I might be okay, but I’m not fine at all

Oh, oh, oh

So, I’ve come up with some nice little pre-verses about Travis Kelce. If you’re somehow reading this, consider these all free, Taylor. Just give me a shout out in the album liner.

They thought you were a tight end

But you were my best friend

Thought it was the real thing

Turned out it was just pretend

You caught passes, while I caught strays

Wanted a different kind of ring, so you threw it all away

They said I should have known ...

That our house is not Mahomes

Just a girl from Tennessee

A boy in Kansas City

It was our love story

But you touched the football more than me

Late nights. Drunk texts.

Telling me. About your ex.

The things you said you’d do made me blush.

Do you kiss Mama Kelce with that mouth?

Sitting in the end zone. You put me in the friend zone

Left me for all to see. Forced to take selfies with Brittany.

You didn’t care. Used me for the air.

It’s not fair. It’s not fair.

You had the perfect play to win the game.

The perfect play to win my heart.

I thought we were a touchdown,

but the whistle blew and you tore it all apart.

I was going to say ‘no offense’

But all you play is offense

Hit me with that pretense

Too bad you celebrated early

It’s all gone

Tell this relationship so long

You cared too much about Arrowhead

Too little about our own hearts