Ryan Fitzpatrick wants to see an NFL game played all the way in Dublin

Dublin, Ireland needs an NFL game.

I have never felt as passionate about anything in my life as I do this and it is all thanks to former NFL quarterback, and current Prime NFL analyst, Ryan Fitzpatrick who convinced me.

You might be wondering how Ryan Fitzpatrick, the subject of Dublin and an NFL game and myself all come together. If you listen to the latest episode of The SB Nation NFL Show (just below here) you will understand.

You see in addition to his duties on Prime this season Fitzpatrick has developed an idea with Jameson to pressure the NFL into taking itself specifically to Dublin for a game. What’s more is if it happens between now and the start of next season (as in if the league announces it) then you have an opportunity to win something pretty neat.

Notre Dame recently played in Dublin and the environment looked absolutely incredible. We have seen the NFL play in all sorts of countries (England, Germany and Mexico in recent memory) so it only makes sense for them to add Ireland to the rotation.

In all seriousness it was very cool to hear Fitzpatrick’s thoughts on this initiative as well as what he thinks of the NFL so far this season. He and I chatted (you can also watch our conversation at the very top of this article) on Friday morning right after Prime had Thursday night’s game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings. I’m known around SB Nation as a bit of a Kirk Cousins believer and Ryan agrees with me that Kirk deserves some more love. He and I are one in the same.

If you want to watch the promotion (you should, it’s amazing) that Ryan is a part of you can do so right below. Our thanks to him and to Jameson for the time.