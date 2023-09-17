Anthony Richardson injury updates: Colts QB exits Texans game, enters concussion protocol

Anthony Richardson’s second NFL game saw him join rare company.

But it remains unclear if the rookie will be able to finish the contest against the Houston Texans.

Richardson was taken to the blue medical tent during the first half Sunday, and then was seen walking from the tent to the locker room, apparently for further evaluation. A member of the Indianapolis Colts staff was carrying Richardson’s helmet as he left the field.

According to longtime Houston NFL scribe John McClain, Richardson was being evaluated for a possible concussion:

Anthony Richardson is being evaluated for a concussion. Gardner Minshew, who killed the Texans at Jacksonville, has replaced him. — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) September 17, 2023

Jen Hale, the FOX Sports sideline reporter, also outlined that Richardson was being evaluated under the concussion protocol. Nate Atkins from the Indy Star confirmed that Richardson will be out for the remainder of the game with the head injury.

Richardson scored a pair of rushing touchdowns in the first quarter, becoming just the second quarterback in NFL history to score three or more rushing touchdowns in just his first two NFL games. The first? Daunte Culpepper.

On the FOX broadcast, there was speculation that Richardson may have hit his head at the end of the second touchdown run:

Anthony Richardson has two rushing TDs less than six minutes into the game!



: #INDvsHOU on FOX⁰ : Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/FhXtx7w3wW pic.twitter.com/QfJYDVcoD2 — NFL (@NFL) September 17, 2023

After his NFL debut against the Jacksonville Jaguars, fellow quarterback Trevor Lawrence came away impressed, but did have some advice for Richardson.

Protect yourself.

“Yeah, I thought he made some great plays,” Lawrence said. “Obviously being a rookie quarterback, it’s a tough spot. There’s a lot of learning that you have to do and it’s just every week, learning and getting better. The only thing I told him after the game was ‘Great game.’ He made some unbelievable plays, but just try to protect yourself. The hits add up in this league and they are a little different than in college. So I just told him to protect himself. I’m excited to watch his career unfold. I think he’s going to be a great player and obviously we’ll see him again later in the season, but that was my only message to him, really, protect yourself. It’s a long season, and I think he’s going to be a great player.”

Richardson was replaced by backup Gardner Minshew, who played for Shane Steichen in Philadelphia last season.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.