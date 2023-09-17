Puka Nacua made NFL history Sunday. Thrice

The Los Angeles Rams drafted wide receiver Puka Nacua in the fifth round last spring, adding him to a receiver room that contained options such as Cooper Kupp, Tutu Atwell, and Van Jefferson. But a training camp injury to Kupp opened the door for the former BYU wide receiver to contribute early this season, and Nacua has made the most of his opportunity.

Making NFL history on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers. Twice.

Nacua shined in his first NFL game, catching 10 passes for 119 yards in the Rams’ shocking 30-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks. Then on Sunday, it was time to etch his name into the record books. With this catch in the fourth quarter, Nacua hauled in his tenth of the game against the 49ers, setting a new NFL record in the process:

#Rams Puka Nacua sets an NFL record with 20 catches through his first 2 career games! pic.twitter.com/WN4ottTugg — Tanner Phifer (@TannerPhiferNFL) September 17, 2023

That catch gave Nacua 20 catches over his first two games, breaking the mark of 19 receptions over a player’s first two games set back in 1980 by Earl Cooper.

Of the San Francisco 49ers:

Related Bet on Puka futures at DraftKings Sportsbook

It was not the only bit of history Nacua made on Sunday. When he caught his fifth pass against the 49ers that gave him 15 on the season, making him the first player drafted in the fifth round or later of the NFL draft to have more than 14 receptions over his first two games.

Then later in the game Nacua caught his 15th pass of the contest, setting a new single-game record for rookies. That broke the previous record of 14, shared by Najee Harris, Saquon Barkley, and Roy Helu. Nacua finished the game with 15 receptions for 147 yards.

While it remains to be seen just how the Rams’ season will play out, it certainly seems they have found another effective wide receiver for their offense in the fifth rounder from BYU.

One who already has his name in the record books.