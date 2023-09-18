 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Takeo Spikes saw the Bills opener as a legend and got the worst seats in the house

C’mon now!

By James Dator
Linebacker Takeo Spikes may have only spent three seasons in Buffalo, but they were three legendary seasons. A two-time Pro Bowler, Spikes’ 2004 season remains the stuff of myth when he was a first team All-Pro on the back of 98 tackles, 3.0 sacks, 5 interceptions and 4 forced fumbles.

The man was an absolutely wrecking ball, and he needed a wrecking ball to even see the game on Sunday.

Spikes returned to Orchard Park as the hype man for the game vs. the Raiders, before taking his seat in a suite that had a totally obscured view because of the balcony. Sure, there’s a school of thought that this is a a minor annoyance in a 50-year-old stadium, but the Bills have a pretty bad track record of treating their former legends poorly.

A new publicly-funded stadium is in the works, and if there’s anything that needs to be added it better be a way to honor the game’s legends better. Forget the view for a second, the man is clearly sitting in an uncomfortable restaurant chair at a Walmart table.

C’mon Bills, do better.

