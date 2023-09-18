Takeo Spikes saw the Bills opener as a legend and got the worst seats in the house

Linebacker Takeo Spikes may have only spent three seasons in Buffalo, but they were three legendary seasons. A two-time Pro Bowler, Spikes’ 2004 season remains the stuff of myth when he was a first team All-Pro on the back of 98 tackles, 3.0 sacks, 5 interceptions and 4 forced fumbles.
The man was an absolutely wrecking ball, and he needed a wrecking ball to even see the game on Sunday.
Congrats to @BuffaloBills for getting a dominant win in home opener. I wish I could've stayed for the entire game but seating accomodations were NOT the standard. How you gonna have the @NFLLegends supporting with this obstructed sample size of a view!? Felt like I was in timeout https://t.co/RT8kAvLomK pic.twitter.com/DTBDMmccJX— Takeo Spikes, M.B.A (@TakeoSpikes51) September 17, 2023
Spikes returned to Orchard Park as the hype man for the game vs. the Raiders, before taking his seat in a suite that had a totally obscured view because of the balcony. Sure, there’s a school of thought that this is a a minor annoyance in a 50-year-old stadium, but the Bills have a pretty bad track record of treating their former legends poorly.
Not a new phenomenon, unfortunately. Heavyweight Bills alumni have complained to me in past about treatment when they return.— Tim Graham (@ByTimGraham) September 17, 2023
HOFer told me he was appalled where Marv Levy was seated at last yr opener, in general area w/fans who were nice but too overwhelming for 91-year-old man https://t.co/i1XuyZlJrM
A new publicly-funded stadium is in the works, and if there’s anything that needs to be added it better be a way to honor the game’s legends better. Forget the view for a second, the man is clearly sitting in an uncomfortable restaurant chair at a Walmart table.
C’mon Bills, do better.
