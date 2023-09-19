Colts TE Kyler Granson really did a newborn photoshoot with his touchdown ball

Sometimes you conceive your first NFL touchdown immediately, sometimes you really need to work at it. For Colts TE Kylen Granson he’s been trying for three years, and finally got to bring his baby home.

A fourth round pick in 2021, Granson had been without a touchdown catch over his first two years in the league, and was beginning to doubt if he’d ever get a baby ball to bring home. The rotational tight end was the only Colts receiver to catch a touchdown on Sunday, and knew how he needed to celebrate — with the perfect newborn photoshoot outside in nature, with a flower behind his ear as any proud papa should.

Related Bet on the Colts at DraftKings Sportsbook

Granson even had his quarterback and the team losing it over his post.

I sincerely hope this is just the first of many football children for Granson. If we get more photos like this every time he scores then heck, I hope he has a family only rivaled by Philip Rivers, because this is just spectacular.