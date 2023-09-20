Jared Goff’s play fake was so good he got rocked into the shadow realm

Seattle Seahawks EDGE Darrell Taylor might’ve had the funniest moment of the NFL weekend on Sunday, and it wasn’t even a play that most picked up on until after the game.

During the fourth quarter, with the Seahawks up three after a crucial pick-six, all they needed was some solid defensive play to go ahead and ice the game. Well, Taylor and the Seahawks defense would not oblige, and Taylor would commit the funniest roughing the passer of all-time.

Jared Goff did his fake so well after handing the ball off that Darnell Taylor thought he had a huge sack. But he actually got one of the latest hits you'll ever see lol pic.twitter.com/ia5SgxjkJm — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) September 19, 2023

You gotta give credit to Lions QB Jared Goff, though. This was a play fake so good that Taylor thought he still had the ball, and then was tough enough to pop right back up after getting leveled by a defender who is so lost he doesn’t know what to do.

Taylor thought he just made the greatest play of all time too. Give RT Penei Sewell a little jab outside before knifing in a gap, he gets through untouched. That should be the first red flag, but Taylor keeps motoring on through and DRILLS Goff. That’s a highlight reel sack, an impressive play that’ll sure be having the team talking after the game.

Except it wasn’t. It was a first down and 15 more yards because you went into bull in a China shop mode.

I think the funniest thing here might be safety Quandre Diggs’ reaction after the hit and the flag. He is HEATED, because he knows that Taylor screwed up and simply should’ve saw the signs.

The Seahawks ended up pulling out the W, but Taylor walked away with the funniest flag of all time.